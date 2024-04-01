



"So, explain to me as I have missed a few fights, is Israel fighting for the title now because he earned the spot? Because as I understand it Sean Stricklands fight with Do Pleasys was very close,

and they could run it back right now. You know, did Izzy beat a top contender to get this? No? He hasn't, so he just gets elevated to a title shot just because he's Izzy?"



"I mean, he lost the title you know? And usually that will send a guy out to the road to get pick up one before you fight for a title again. I don't know, and it's not guaranteed that Izzy is gonna just jump

back in. If he does fight Do Pleasy, man, this guy is beasting. Like, I think it's a bad style match-up for Izzy. Sort of, he might drop another one and so what? This guy has lost the title, yet fought for

the title and lost that title? That puts him in a real bad spot. I don't know what they're doing over there. I would have done it a little bit different. I'd have those guys on the same card first."



"I would do it a little differently to get the fans more involved. They'd get to see a wider variety of each of those top contenders. All these guys that we're talking about. To see a little more of their variety,

you know? But that's just me. I get it, it's a business so they want that these top contenders keep fighting each other for the title, but I think that a tune-up fight for each guy would be smart, and it would

stretch the money a little longer. I guess they just want to save some money here."



"The styles make fights. So if you put a style that may be very challenging for Strickland or for Izzy, but this guy would more than likely not defeat them. Then good, you just secured these top name 185ers to go up to that next level, or you know, to showcase the fighters so that we remember "oh, how great this guy is". And it's a safer bet, it's a safer thing where the guy's not gonna get injured so then he can get back trying for that title, you know? It's strange. I don't know exactly what their mentality is over there."