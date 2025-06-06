Maycee Barber Says She Might of Had a Pseudo-Seizure

It appears whatever happened to cause Maycee to pull out of the fight is quite ambiguous. According to her, she does not recall much of what happened. Allegedly, the doctors cannot figure out what the issue was either.

"It looked like my autonomic nervous system might have been having an issue," Barber said. "They said it looked like a pseudo-seizure, is what I was told, but there's no answer. We need to run tests."

"We're not entirely sure what happened," Barber told ESPN. "Obviously there was a medical emergency. We're not quite sure exactly what it was, what it is, but there was something that happened, and I don't exactly remember everything. But there was an event that happened in the back when I was warming up, and the doctor, the commissioners, like everybody saw it. The commissioners were asking me if I was OK, and I was saying that I was, and they didn't think that I was.“

In case you haven’t heard of a pseudo seizure (I haven’t until about 7 minutes ago), apparently they can be caused by stress, emotional issues, or psychological distress.

Here is what Google says:

Pseudoseizures, also known as nonepileptic or psychogenic seizures, are paroxysmal behavioral changes that resemble epileptic seizures but are not caused by abnormal brain activity. They are typically triggered by underlying psychological distress, stress, or emotional factors, not by organic brain issues. While they may appear identical to epileptic seizures, they are not associated with the same electrical disturbances in the brai
 
Just stop talking all that nonsense and call it like it like it really is. You had a panic attack. Shit happens. It’s nothing to be ashamed of but it does call into question if you’re mentally stable enough to compete at the top level.

Fortunately for me I couldn’t give a shit about WMMA. But oh boy if it was a top 10 ranked male fighter I WOULD BURN HIM AT THE STAKE HOW DARE HE BE A HUMAN BEING WITH FLAWS
 
Evbo said:
The prefix "pseudo-" means "false" or "pretended."

Finally she admits she bitched out
Click to expand...
That's the dumbest take you could get from this. She said there wasn't any sort of epileptic cause. Absolutely no one is bitching out of a fight with a wet blanket like Blanchfield. Shev a few years ago? Maybe. Nunes? Sure. Not Erin fucking Blanchfield.
 
Man the Maycee hate here is out of control. So many people believe she is faking an illness because she is afraid of Erin Blachfield??? How bias can a person be
 

Can a Panic Attack Cause a Seizure?

The short answer is no, a panic attack does not directly cause a seizure. However, in some cases, people who experience severe anxiety or panic attacks may develop psychogenic non-epileptic seizures (PNES). This seizure-like episode is triggered by psychological distress rather than abnormal brain activity.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
Man the Maycee hate here is out of control. So many people believe she is faking an illness because she is afraid of Erin Blachfield??? How bias can a person be
Click to expand...
Look up the definition of what a pseudo-seizure is. It literally means there was no brain damage as in an actual seizure but is essentially brought on by a panic attack.

Not saying that's great but it's probably a big sign she's not cut out to be an MMA fighter. She needs to take the sign and move on, she's young, she can find a new career.
 
Söze Aldo said:
They said it looked like a pseudo-seizure, is what I was told, but there's no answer. We need to run tests
Click to expand...
Read the quote.

"They said it looked like a pseudo-seizure, is what I was told, but there's no answer. We need to run tests"

Nobody knows what it is. Not even her doctors.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Just stop talking all that nonsense and call it like it like it really is. You had a panic attack. Shit happens. It’s nothing to be ashamed of but it does call into question if you’re mentally stable enough to compete at the top level.

Fortunately for me I couldn’t give a shit about WMMA. But oh boy if it was a top 10 ranked male fighter I WOULD BURN HIM AT THE STAKE HOW DARE HE BE A HUMAN BEING WITH FLAWS
Click to expand...
A rare occasion where the event was better and the fans happier due to the main fight getting cancelled.
 
