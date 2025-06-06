Maycee Barber Says She Might of Had a Pseudo-Seizure

Wormwood
It appears whatever happened to cause Maycee to pull out of the fight is quite ambiguous. According to her, she does not recall much of what happened. Allegedly, the doctors cannot figure out what the issue was either.
"It looked like my autonomic nervous system might have been having an issue," Barber said. "They said it looked like a pseudo-seizure, is what I was told, but there's no answer. We need to run tests."
"We're not entirely sure what happened," Barber told ESPN. "Obviously there was a medical emergency. We're not quite sure exactly what it was, what it is, but there was something that happened, and I don't exactly remember everything. But there was an event that happened in the back when I was warming up, and the doctor, the commissioners, like everybody saw it. The commissioners were asking me if I was OK, and I was saying that I was, and they didn't think that I was.“
In case you haven’t heard of a pseudo seizure (I haven’t until about 7 minutes ago), apparently they can be caused by stress, emotional issues, or psychological distress.
Here is what Google says:
Pseudoseizures, also known as nonepileptic or psychogenic seizures, are paroxysmal behavioral changes that resemble epileptic seizures but are not caused by abnormal brain activity. They are typically triggered by underlying psychological distress, stress, or emotional factors, not by organic brain issues. While they may appear identical to epileptic seizures, they are not associated with the same electrical disturbances in the brai
