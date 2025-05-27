Maycee Barber says she plans to either KO Blanchfield or submit her if it hits the ground

Barber’s mindset is forged by personal trauma: sexual abuse by a former coach and a near-death illness post-UFC 299

She had to pull out of a Rose fight in Denver due to potential organ failure risks from infection

Feels she’s been through hell and back and is now stronger and more focused than ever

Calls Erin Blanchfield boring, not dangerous, lacking finishing ability, and “just another fighter”

Says Erin’s only strength is ground control, and she hasn’t beaten elite fighters at their best

Blanchfield disagrees—reminds viewers she’s faced nothing but killers in the top 5 (Santos, Manon, Rose)

Points out she’s now younger , ranked higher, and closer to title contention than Barber ever was

Blanchfield highlights her deep martial arts roots and early dedication to jiu-jitsu and MMA

She credits her family for giving her the structure and grit to bounce back from tough losses

Says the Fiorot loss taught her the highest level, and she used it to grow—then rebounded to beat Rose

Believes this is a true title eliminator and that a dominant finish puts her next in line

UFC just dropped theirepisode for this Saturday’s flyweight main eventThe episode highlights the contrasting backstories and mindsets of both fighters. Maycee Barber opens up about one of the darkest chapters of her life, including serious health issues and deeply traumatic personal history that shaped her relentless drive. After surviving a mysterious life-threatening illness post-fight, she had to pull out of a main event vs Rose Namajunas. But her return now is framed as a redemption arc, with Barber claiming she’s ready to dominate a fighter she calls "boring" and "not dangerous."On the other side, Erin Blanchfield’s journey is portrayed as quiet but deadly. A lifelong martial artist raised in a supportive family, Erin doesn’t talk trash—she just stacks elite names and wins. She recalls setbacks like her loss to Manon Fiorot, her bounce-back win over Rose, and her evolution through top-5 competition. Blanchfield counters Barber’s bravado with calm precision, saying Barber’s trash talk is rooted in fear—and vows to shut her up once and for all.Thisvideo isn’t just build-up—it’s fuel for one of the most meaningful non-title fights in WMMA right now.in event betweenand, and if you’re not hyped yet, this will get you there. This isn’t just a contender fight—it’s a high-stakes clash between two young warriors with drastically different paths and philosophies on what it means to be elite.One’s trying to yell their way to the belt. The other’s fighting her way there, one name at a time.Sherbros—who you got? Barber’s rage-fueled warpath or Blanchfield’s cold execution?