Rose is unreliable and her fight style has been changing for the worse ever since the Esparza rematch. I'm pretty sure she doesn't train at Wittman's anymore?



On her best day she's far more skilled than maycee, but even then, maycee presents the kind of physicality and dog headed stubborn pressure that rose has always struggled with.



Long story short, I don't know, but I certainly am not confident in Rose.