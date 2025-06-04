Media Maycee Barber 'Begged' Coaches Not to Call Doctors at UFC Vegas 107

Maycee Barber was willing to do whatever it took to make it to the Octagon this past Saturday night — even if it was detrimental to her health.


However, her team ultimately made an executive decision to protect their fighter. Cody Donovan, who is one of Barber’s coaches at High Altitude Martial Arts, explained how things went down in the locker room prior to the UFC Vegas 107 main event.

"For the record, Maycee did not pull out of her fight," Donovan wrote on Instagram. "She refused to surrender in spite of what has happening to her medically. As a coaching staff, we decided to call the doctor in. Even as she begged us not to. What we saw was just too dangerous. I am proud of the bravery she showed in the face of a medical emergency. Most fighters would have ran for the door. When they tell the story of Maycee Barber, this will be the Goliath that she got to overcome on her road to greatness. God is good.”

Ultimately, Barber’s fight with Erin Blanchfield was called off moments before walkouts were set to begin. While neither Barber nor her team has revealed the specifics behind the medical issues that forced her out of the bout, Blanchfield said she was told that her opponent suffered a seizure.

As a result of that situation, the promotion elected to pay Blanchfield her show and win purse. Barber, who missed weight by 0.5 pounds, hasn’t fought since taking a three-round verdict over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in March 2024. She has been victorious in her last six Octagon appearances.

I believe it. Most fighters are too dumb when it comes to their own safety. It's on the coaches to recognize when to make the call.
 
Man you need to step back and take a breath. I get you are a fan but this is obsession.

She is a professional fighter and you shouldn't feel the need to defend her every day. And as I've commented before about male fighters and their coaches, you can not believe everything they say, even if you want to. They have strategies, careers and financial reasons to lie. Just sit back and let it play out
 
17 minutes is too long of an interview for a fighter who does not draw so cliff notes below:

  • Maycee says she is not sure what happened and it happened while she was warming up before the fight.
  • Maycee cannot remember what happened and her coaches got the doctors who sent her to the hospital.
  • She is talking to different doctors and neurologists to find out what the issue is.
  • On first glace Maycee was told it looked like a pseudo seizure but it is not quite clear.
  • Maycee said she remembers everything all the way up to the warm up. Everything happened about 30 minutes before she was supposed to walk.
  • Maycee does not know if this is an isolated incident or something that will cause issues in the future.
  • She is not attributing the issue to the weight cut. She said she has cut bigger weight in the past.
  • She said she had a great camp and a great fight week heading into the fight.
  • She started crying during the interview alluding to social media being so mean during the medical issue while she was trying to be professional as possible. She said she disappointed herself.
  • She said she will talk again when she gets answers from doctors.
 
What the fuck are you talking about?
 
if you dont reach the panacea, you arent renumerated enough, onlyfans obviously in the pipeline
 
But it was 'the Goliath' she never got over as she never walked. She has a great set of gluteus maximus', OF would be a great option. I wouldn't pay of course but I would look at the leaks.
 
If the weigh-in was the same day she very well could be dead. She doesn't strike me as the sort who would adjust anything about her approach just because it was more unhealthy.
 
MMA "reporters" -- such a well earned image of being sketchy, unkempt, slobbish, nerds...

Even normal Brett Okahobo looks like he overslept and got a call from Maycee -- grabbed a shirt out of the hamper, ignored his bed head -- and hit the Zoom button.

Anyway, Team Maycee doing detective work -- all in the aftermath of Mean Girl unable to make the walk.
"Autonomic Nervous System"
"pseudo-seizure"
"still don't know what happened" "blurry"
"still processing it"
fans "heartless and cold"
"not something in my control"
 
If anything this is just ANOTHER case example of why UFC should put on less but stacked events. If the UFC did 2 per month ( 1 PPV and 1 ESPN card) everything would be just fine.
 
