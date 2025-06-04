Kowboy On Sherdog
However, her team ultimately made an executive decision to protect their fighter. Cody Donovan, who is one of Barber’s coaches at High Altitude Martial Arts, explained how things went down in the locker room prior to the UFC Vegas 107 main event.
"For the record, Maycee did not pull out of her fight," Donovan wrote on Instagram. "She refused to surrender in spite of what has happening to her medically. As a coaching staff, we decided to call the doctor in. Even as she begged us not to. What we saw was just too dangerous. I am proud of the bravery she showed in the face of a medical emergency. Most fighters would have ran for the door. When they tell the story of Maycee Barber, this will be the Goliath that she got to overcome on her road to greatness. God is good.”
Ultimately, Barber’s fight with Erin Blanchfield was called off moments before walkouts were set to begin. While neither Barber nor her team has revealed the specifics behind the medical issues that forced her out of the bout, Blanchfield said she was told that her opponent suffered a seizure.
As a result of that situation, the promotion elected to pay Blanchfield her show and win purse. Barber, who missed weight by 0.5 pounds, hasn’t fought since taking a three-round verdict over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in March 2024. She has been victorious in her last six Octagon appearances.
Maycee Barber 'Begged' Coaches Not to Call Doctors at UFC Vegas 107
Maycee Barber was willing to do whatever it took to make it to the Octagon this past Saturday night — even if it was detrimental to her health.
