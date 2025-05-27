Media Maycee Barber accuses judges of GIFTING Blanchfield a win over Rose. Promises to finish Erin this weekend!!!

We’re finally getting Maycee Barber vs Erin Blanchfield this weekend — a fight that’s quietly been brewing for over three years. If you forgot, these two were first supposed to fight back in 2021, and it's been tension ever since. Maycee just went on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and it’s worth a listen. She covers everything from her long medical layoff to her mindset going into this main event.

And of course, the Sherbums are already in denial about what this fight actually means.

Cliffs (for the Sherbums too lazy to watch):
  • This fight’s been a long time coming. First booked in 2021, Maycee had to pull out due to a serious ankle injury
  • Maycee says Blanchfield’s trash talk about her “not showing up” is weak — she’s only ever pulled out twice, both legit
  • Talks in detail about the mystery illness that nearly ended her career — hospitalized, 104° fever, swollen leg, pneumonia, months of recovery
  • Doctors still don’t fully know what happened, but she’s finally healthy and says she feels like herself again
  • Claims she rushed her return for the Rose fight and had to pull out again after her body crashed
  • Calls Erin “boring” and “not dangerous” — says her win over Rose was a gift and that Manon exposed her
  • Strongly believes she’ll finish Blanchfield and doesn’t want another decision on her record
  • Hints that a title shot is likely next if she wins, but won’t confirm if she’s been told directly
  • Says she doesn’t want to fight Natalia Silva for #1 contender — wants the belt first, then maybe that matchup later
  • Describes her current form as more complete and composed than in past fights
  • Talks about her Apex experience, her motocross hobby, and even jokes about airballing a free throw at a Nuggets game
This isn’t some title eliminator etched in stone, but it’s a big fight between two of the top five women in the division. And it’s also the first time in a while we’ve seen Barber this dialed in — physically healthy, mentally sharp, and clearly focused.

Blanchfield's got the momentum. Barber’s trying to stop it. Three years of missed matchups and back-and-forth comments finally getting resolved in the cage.


Let’s see who backs up the talk.
 
979607-41464358.png

200w.gif
 
Maycee started talking about becoming the youngest champ in UFC history. While fighting on DWCS.

Roxanne humbled her a bit, and put her out of action for a year.

She hasn’t really talked any shit since losing to Grasso, after the Roxanne fight. That definitely humbled her. And I like that she hasn’t been talking shit.

So I’m not sure what this is about?

I’m hoping for a good fight. This is a coin toss, for me. They both have a path to victory.

Let’s see if mean Maycee shows up. With her striking, and GnP. Or dominant Erin that controls the fight on the ground.

I’m leaning a bit more on Erin.
 
Fake nice vs fake nice. Both are insufferable but im going with Maycee on this one.
 
Maycee is hot but skill wise she’s a slightly better brunette version of PVZ imo.
 
Maycee ain't finishing shit. At best she is going to hold Blanchfield hard against the fence for 3 rounds.
 
There are levels to this stuff.
Erin vs Rose was not a robbery
Maycee vs Andrea Lee WAS a robbery.
Maycee vs Maverick was not a robbery, it was a goddamned travesty
 
