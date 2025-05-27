This fight’s been a long time coming. First booked in 2021, Maycee had to pull out due to a serious ankle injury

Maycee says Blanchfield’s trash talk about her “not showing up” is weak — she’s only ever pulled out twice, both legit

Talks in detail about the mystery illness that nearly ended her career — hospitalized, 104° fever, swollen leg, pneumonia, months of recovery

Doctors still don't fully know what happened, but she's finally healthy and says she feels like herself again

Claims she rushed her return for the Rose fight and had to pull out again after her body crashed

Calls Erin “boring” and “not dangerous” — says her win over Rose was a gift and that Manon exposed her

Strongly believes she’ll finish Blanchfield and doesn’t want another decision on her record

Hints that a title shot is likely next if she wins, but won’t confirm if she’s been told directly

Says she doesn't want to fight Natalia Silva for #1 contender — wants the belt first, then maybe that matchup later

Describes her current form as more complete and composed than in past fights

Talks about her Apex experience, her motocross hobby, and even jokes about airballing a free throw at a Nuggets game

We’re finally getting Maycee Barber vs Erin Blanchfield this weekend — a fight that’s quietly been brewing for. If you forgot, these two were first supposed to fight back in 2021, and it's been tension ever since. Maycee just went onwith Ariel Helwani, and it’s worth a listen. She covers everything from her long medical layoff to her mindset going into this main event.And of course, the Sherbums are already in denial about what this fight actually means.This isn’t some title eliminator etched in stone, but it’s a big fight between two of the top five women in the division. And it’s also the first time in a while we’ve seen Barber this dialed in — physically healthy, mentally sharp, and clearly focused.Blanchfield's got the momentum. Barber’s trying to stop it. Three years of missed matchups and back-and-forth comments finally getting resolved in the cage.Let’s see who backs up the talk.