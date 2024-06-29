  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Maybe Joe is a morning person?

cos where the fuck was this hiding?

 
His aids told Axios he is lucid from between 10 am and 4 pm. So he has dementia and is a sundowner.
 
He's good at reading teleprompters, no doubt about it
 
biden is not winning.... all the young people now realize what this shit show is... only these old dying ass boomers gonna vote biden... cause they just as senile

Trump is winning like it or not... its gonna happen
 
