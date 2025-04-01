Maybe its just me but the ending of Hughes vs Trigg 1 is hilarious

It seems like we never talk about the first fight. It was nullified sort of by the rematch which was sort of everything and more

Well the first fight ended similar but a little different
Hughes got back pack position and looked like a tick attached to Trigg. He locked on a RNC and Frank just fell backwards like a statue getting momentarily choked out. He didn't tap and immediately came to but the image or him slowly collapsing from the choke and his face always made me laugh. I don't know. Any other unintentionally hilarious moments in MMA to you?

 
