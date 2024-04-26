May 23rd Salita DAZN Franklin vs Vargas

M

www.boxingscene.com

Detroit Boxing Rises Again? Jermaine Franklin, Other Locals Hit DAZN on May 23

Is Detroit Boxing Back? Jermaine Franklin, Other Locals Hit DAZN on May 23
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

Salita Promotions on Thursday announced a DAZN-streamed card at Detroit’s Wayne State Fieldhouse (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) headlined by heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (22-2, 14 KOs) versus former U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas (11-10, 9 KOs).


The co-main offers Grand Rapids’ Joshua James Pagan (9-0, 4 KOs) against fellow unbeaten 140-pounder Roger Hilley (13-0, 8 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, for the NABF belt.
 
