May 23rd Salita DAZN Franklin vs Vargas

Is Detroit Boxing Back? Jermaine Franklin, Other Locals Hit DAZN on May 23
Salita Promotions on Thursday announced a DAZN-streamed card at Detroit’s Wayne State Fieldhouse (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) headlined by heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (22-2, 14 KOs) versus former U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas (11-10, 9 KOs).
The co-main offers Grand Rapids’ Joshua James Pagan (9-0, 4 KOs) against fellow unbeaten 140-pounder Roger Hilley (13-0, 8 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, for the NABF belt.