And it won't be close after rd 2. The more time I had to think about this fight, the more sure I am of the outcome. Max's boxing is miles ahead of Justin. Those hooks of Justin ain't getting it done, and he ain't landing another headkick ko (that was a once in a lifetime deal). Justin's low kciks won't be a factor either because Max fights at range and Justin does his damage with low kicks in close.



Final prediction, the fight becomse one sided after rd 2 and Max stops Justin in rd 4 by TKO.