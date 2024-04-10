Max wins

Poirierfan

Poirierfan

Cajun Couyon
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2016
Messages
28,940
Reaction score
50,627
And it won't be close after rd 2. The more time I had to think about this fight, the more sure I am of the outcome. Max's boxing is miles ahead of Justin. Those hooks of Justin ain't getting it done, and he ain't landing another headkick ko (that was a once in a lifetime deal). Justin's low kciks won't be a factor either because Max fights at range and Justin does his damage with low kicks in close.

Final prediction, the fight becomse one sided after rd 2 and Max stops Justin in rd 4 by TKO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Don't count him out! Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje (This is a very winnable fight for Max)
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Subline
Subline
big franklin
Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje + Tony Ferguson = 3 sides of the same coin. Let me explain.
Replies
16
Views
697
VinceArch
VinceArch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,646
Messages
55,372,593
Members
174,755
Latest member
the combat analyst

Share this page

Back
Top