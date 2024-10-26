Max was greedy

Max looked great at LW after focusing on speed and strength during that training camp, he said he felt a lot stronger being able to eat more, going back down made little sense, especially since he has not looked as good of late and the cut was even harder since he gained all that muscle the fight prior, hes older and making that weight cut seems too hard for him now, he looked pretty bad during the weigh ins, going back down seemed greedy at the time and i think he paid the price for it.
 
145 has always been his division. Going back to his division after a one off fight isn't being greedy. He had a title shot waiting for him.

Nows a good time to make a permament move to 155 though. He has nothing left to prove at 145.
 
When exactly did these excuses come into play? Because he was looking pretty good in this fight, did the excuse manifest itself the second Holloway got finished? You literally wouldn’t be saying these things if he won. Max Holloway has always had an insane chin to rely on, it was only a matter of time until someone who hit hard enough came along to crack it.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Greedy?

No. He did what fighters do, which is take a risk and risks dont always pay off.

He looked good until getting finished, FW is his division, you'd be singing a different tune if he won.
Some people think that a guy losing a fight always means they did something wrong.

Max did absolutley nothing wrong. He did his best and was very competitive.
 
humdizzle said:
he looked great at LW because gaethje got his nose broke in the first round. Poirier handled him pretty easy.
You mean because he and his camp knew Gaethje ducks down to exit and for defense, which they planned on? Gaethje didn't get his nose broken, Max broke it. He also fought like a completely different fighter against Justin than Dustin.
 
I don't know about greedy but he should have just stayed at 155. No draining cut against a dude with so much KO power and even if he eeked out a win, he'd have to face Volk again which he's not gonna win.
 
HHJ said:
Some people think that a guy losing a fight always means they did something wrong.

Max did absolutley nothing wrong. He did his best and was very competitive.
100%.

And he was arguably winning until the KO(although I had it 2-0 Illia), I'd rather see a Holloway rematch then Volk.

Hopefully they do Deigo or Movsar or even Yair next though.
 
Carrotman23 said:
100%.

And he was arguably winning until the KO(although I had it 2-0 Illia), I'd rather see a Holloway rematch then Volk.

Hopefully they do Deigo or even Yair next though.
Volk gotta fight someone else first
 
I could be wrong but didn't he say that he was planning on staying at LW for awhile but Dana wanted him to take this fight instead?

That's the opposite of greedy no?
 
humdizzle said:
he looked great at LW because gaethje got his nose broke in the first round. Poirier handled him pretty easy.
You should probably rewatch the Poirier fight. It was competitive and Max had his moments.

Poirier is one of the best LWs on the planet and they fought when he was in his absolute prime. There's no shame in losing a decision to a top guy like Poirier.

Also, compare the shape Max was in when he fought Poirier to how he looked against Gaethje where he put on the weight properly.
 
