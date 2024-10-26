Max was greedy

Max looked great at LW after focusing on speed and strength during that training camp, he said he felt a lot stronger being able to eat more, going back down made little sense, especially since he has not looked as good of late and the cut was even harder since he gained all that muscle the fight prior, hes older and making that weight cut seems too hard for him now, he looked pretty bad during the weigh ins, going back down seemed greedy at the time and i think he paid the price for it.