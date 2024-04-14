Max was dropped for the first time in his career

ipowerslapmywife
Dustin might’ve dropped him I’m not sure. But he was finally dropped legit
Which fight? Justin actually hurt and dropped himmore off balance than anything else, really should get over that meaningless stat
Looked just like a flash knockdown to me. It was a straight left and he instantly popped upMoicano winning after basically getting stiffened was arguably the better display of chin
Ufc stats aren't particularly rigorous or consistent. Ie Khabib's "record" for takedown in a fight despite most being mat returns. Conor was also credited with not being knocked down in his fight with Khabib if I recall correctly.
Jon still has the goat chinMax has gotta be the P4P GOAT chin. Didn't get dropped until 14 years into his career against the hardest puncher a weight class up. And when it happened he popped right back up. Went through two wars with Aldo. Only guy to not get knocked out by Conor on his run to the title.
Moicano winning after basically getting stiffened was arguably the better display of chin
Jon still has the goat chin
wtf are you talking about. He was knocked down clear as day, it did count
He wasn’t even hurt and popped up instantly, he was nowhere close to being finishedNo, that's a display of recovery. Moicano almost legitimately got KO'd and has been multiple times before. His chin is one of his weaknesses. If Turner had followed up instead of trying to do a cool walk off he very likely could have gotten a finish.
Tough as he is, he hasn't faced quite the top tier strikers and punchers like Max did with Dustin, Poirier, etc. Maybe Jones can eat shots from Poatan, but we won't know unless we see it.Jon still has the goat chin
It did count, I’m not sure what the guy is talking about. Max was legit dropped like a sack of potatoesUfc stats aren't particularly rigorous or consistent. Ie Khabib's "record" for takedown in a fight despite most being mat returns. Conor was also credited with not being knocked down in his fight with Khabib if I recall correctly.
I agree. But the UFC doesn't really have a consistent definition for knockdowns or takedowns. And to be fair, neither are defined in the unified rules, mma essentially implies it takes those definitions from other sports.It did count, I’m not sure what the guy is talking about. Max was legit dropped like a sack of potatoes