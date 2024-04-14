Max was dropped for the first time in his career

I

ipowerslapmywife

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 27, 2023
Messages
2,419
Reaction score
6,153
Dustin might’ve dropped him I’m not sure. But he was finally dropped legit
 
Max has gotta be the P4P GOAT chin. Didn't get dropped until 14 years into his career against the hardest puncher a weight class up. And when it happened he popped right back up. Went through two wars with Aldo. Only guy to not get knocked out by Conor on his run to the title.
 
markg171 said:
Actually officially he still hasn't been dropped:


Wasn't counted as a a knockdown.
Click to expand...
Ufc stats aren't particularly rigorous or consistent. Ie Khabib's "record" for takedown in a fight despite most being mat returns. Conor was also credited with not being knocked down in his fight with Khabib if I recall correctly.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Moicano winning after basically getting stiffened was arguably the better display of chin
Click to expand...

No, that's a display of recovery. Moicano almost legitimately got KO'd and has been multiple times before. His chin is one of his weaknesses. If Turner had followed up instead of trying to do a cool walk off he very likely could have gotten a finish.
 
pick999 said:
Jon still has the goat chin
Click to expand...

I disagree, Jon has a good chin but he also has incredible defense whereas Max doesn't. Never in a million years would Jones risk brawling. I believe Max still holds the record for strikes absorbed.
 
blaseblase said:
No, that's a display of recovery. Moicano almost legitimately got KO'd and has been multiple times before. His chin is one of his weaknesses. If Turner had followed up instead of trying to do a cool walk off he very likely could have gotten a finish.
Click to expand...
He wasn’t even hurt and popped up instantly, he was nowhere close to being finished
 
pick999 said:
Jon still has the goat chin
Click to expand...
Tough as he is, he hasn't faced quite the top tier strikers and punchers like Max did with Dustin, Poirier, etc. Maybe Jones can eat shots from Poatan, but we won't know unless we see it.
 
avenue94 said:
Ufc stats aren't particularly rigorous or consistent. Ie Khabib's "record" for takedown in a fight despite most being mat returns. Conor was also credited with not being knocked down in his fight with Khabib if I recall correctly.
Click to expand...
It did count, I’m not sure what the guy is talking about. Max was legit dropped like a sack of potatoes
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
It did count, I’m not sure what the guy is talking about. Max was legit dropped like a sack of potatoes
Click to expand...
I agree. But the UFC doesn't really have a consistent definition for knockdowns or takedowns. And to be fair, neither are defined in the unified rules, mma essentially implies it takes those definitions from other sports.

Not to mention people overestimate how high tech fight stats collection is. It's literally the most low tech form of data entry possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fatback96
Gaethje vs Holloway is a bad career move for Max
2
Replies
26
Views
926
markantony20
markantony20

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,194
Messages
55,407,419
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top