Max Was a Challenge for Illia

Somewhat surprisingly Illia's most difficult opponent as of late was Max. Max was able to control range and if you control range Illia will keep swinging and possibly tire himself out. That mixed with strong grappling will be the key to defeating Illia. Do you think Paddy could possibly manage range with Illia? I think Paddy could possibly give Illia problems on the ground but he'd likely have to survive a couple rounds first. Volk is normally excellent at controlling range and it's too bad we won't likely be seeing their rematch.