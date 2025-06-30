Max Was a Challenge for Illia

Somewhat surprisingly Illia's most difficult opponent as of late was Max. Max was able to control range and if you control range Illia will keep swinging and possibly tire himself out. That mixed with strong grappling will be the key to defeating Illia. Do you think Paddy could possibly manage range with Illia? I think Paddy could possibly give Illia problems on the ground but he'd likely have to survive a couple rounds first. Volk is normally excellent at controlling range and it's too bad we won't likely be seeing their rematch.
 
I thought Max was really starting to find a path to victory in the 2nd and 3rd rounds of that fight but Ilia just changed everything with one punch.

Starting to look like striking with him is a death sentence. Perhaps someone at 155 with a better chin will have more success. Charles has always been kinda chinny.

I don't like how small Ilia looks at 155. I don't think he's gonna be racking up multiple defenses at that weight someone will expose him soon.
 
Max didn't as good as people think.
Landed mostly jabs and leg kicks, a lot were scraping.
Ilia hurt him a few times and it was just a matter of time.
Ilia could've grappled him as well, but wanted the knockout.

Height, range and control could give Ilia trouble, you are right there.


Stylewise Paddy brings those things. He is just too unskilled. Ilia covers the distance and knocks him out. Paddy has bad defense.

Paddy:
Weight
Height 3 inch advantage
Reach 5 inch advantage
Chin
Likes fighting backwards
Pulls people and counters
Good jitz
Will be better than last time
In his prime
 
Paddy poses zero problems. Not only is Ilia better everywhere, but he's WAY better everywhere.
 
I get people are hurt that their underdog heroes are still nursing their wounds after being obliterated by Ilia but this one is another example.

picking the tiniest things Max did well against Ilia (thereof not much at all) is a bit silly given Max is way more experienced, way taller and apparently "the best boxer in UFC baby".

no, he got embarrassed as him looking better than Charles did does not make his performance any better than it actually was. a rematch between them just like with Volk would go the same way 10/10 times.

this is coming from a person who's sick of Ilia's pretend Spaniard self
 
We need Conor
 
<36>

Comparing Paddy Pinblett to Max Holloway, who defended his LW belt 3X and has a dominant win over LW title contender Justin Gaethje is a motherfucking joke. Pinblett will get offered a title shot but will turn it down because he and his team know he is WAY out of his league.
 
There are just about a billion things I find more surprising than Max giving Ilya his best fight. Ilya wasnt supposed to KO Max but he did. He was the most likely winner of that fight but multiple people were giving Holloway a shot at winning.
 
Ilya briefly took him down in rd 1 but Max quickly sprawled to his feet like he always does. Hard to say if Ilya has cardio to grapple anyone for long periods of time. He did wrestle Zahlal in debut but gassed going for subs and lost the third round. After that hes been boxer first mixing in some opportunistic grappling here and there. So far it has worked out like magic for him and he hasnt been close to losing since.
 
Landing at will and dictating the pace. Ilia had a nice finish in that fight, but let's not pretend it was a one-sided beatdown.
He ate a hard shot and then got TKO'd a little bit later, but it's not like Ilia came out unscathed. He's just the flavor of the week right now, so Sherdog is going nuts.
 
Max lost the 2nd round for sure. He was officially losing 2 rounds to 0 on the scorecards and 1-1 on another. Ilia used the first round to gauge things. At no point was max in control.
 
Landing at will, yet Ilia had the better connect rate than Max in rounds 1 and 2 before ending him in the 3rd

He got KO'ed dude. That was no TKO
 
Idk about that. Max just throws pitter patter punches all the time, but everytime Ilia threw you would think if one of these connects its over. I saw Ilia in full control that fight.

Volk on the other hand was doing good against Ilia at first. But well, doesnt matter if you get KTFO after.
 
It's funny because that fight to me, reminds me of aldo vs max 1, Where we see aldo sprinting from the start to keep up with maxs light jog. sure you COULD score those rounds against illa if you want, but the optics of it were max trying his best to survive while illa calmy dismantles him
 
