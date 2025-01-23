  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Max vs Chuck for BMF title

This would be a high-octane rematch for a fight where Chuck was injured early. For the sake of excitement, it's one of the better matchups; two of the UFC's balls-out fighters going at it.

Charles Oliveira Suggests Rematch with Max Holloway for BMF Title

When Dana White said that Arman Tsarukyan wouldn’t get the next lightweight title shot after pulling out of the UFC 311 main event, attention immediately shifted to Charles Oliveira as the next potential contender for Islam Makhachev’s belt.
