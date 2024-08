JoeRowe said: Max/Ilia is OCT 26th. That would put Max/Arman around March/April. Makes absolutely no sense Click to expand...

Islam could wait awhile to fight. Especially coming off an injury. They say he'll be back December but he might not be. If he doesn't come back right away Max vs Arman would have to be the fight to make. I mean Arman deserves the next shot anyway, but it sounds like Islam wants Max over Arman. Max vs Arman is the only fair way to see who gets Islam first.