Max showing visible signs of TBI while downplaying Topuria's recent wins.

To think I was neutral going into Saturday night. God I hope Dustin flatlines this loopy headed clown.
I just think it's convenient how he omits how he was coming off the best win of his entire life 6 months before this happened:He isn't wrong. Volk was coming off elbow surgery, a head kick KO loss, and had a public issue with alcohol abuse and mental health, and Charles was indeed only on a 1 fight win streak and old.
Still great wins regardless, but the amount of ilia fans that get their panties in a bunch when guys point this out is ridiculous.