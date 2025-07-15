Max showing visible signs of TBI while downplaying Topuria's recent wins.

To think I was neutral going into Saturday night. God I hope Dustin flatlines this loopy headed clown.
 
He isn't completely wrong. Volk was coming off elbow surgery, a head kick KO loss, and had a public issue with alcohol abuse and mental health, and Charles was indeed only on a 1 fight win streak and old.

Still great wins regardless. No need for Ilia fans to get their panties in a bunch. If you can't see some of what Max is pointing out, then you're blind. You can see it and still acknowledge Ilia's greatness. It's okay.
 
fortheo said:
He isn't wrong. Volk was coming off elbow surgery, a head kick KO loss, and had a public issue with alcohol abuse and mental health, and Charles was indeed only on a 1 fight win streak and old.

Still great wins regardless, but the amount of ilia fans that get their panties in a bunch when guys point this out is ridiculous.

I just think it's convenient how he omits how he was coming off the best win of his entire life 6 months before this happened:


giphy.gif


What's even more hilarious is when he basically admits to being cannon fodder for the ufc at the end of clip <36>
 
Max sounding more and more punch drunk, would be good for him to make 318 a double retirement fight tbh. Relying on his chin that much is taking its toll
 
