Max should have stayed at LW

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
6,629
Reaction score
23,117
He looked great vs Gaethje after putting the mass on properly. When they announced the Topuria fight I was a bit disappointed honestly, it didn’t really make sense

And you know what, I like Holloway but it’s about time he gave some brain cells back to the sport for the amount he’s taken over the years
 
Honestly he might not ever be the same again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dana's Conscience
Max really needs to stay at LW
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
AdamWarlock
AdamWarlock
TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria: BMF Belt Will Lose Value When Max Holloway Gets Knocked Out
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
HavokHarmon
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,689
Messages
56,406,968
Members
175,203
Latest member
claypool97

Share this page

Back
Top