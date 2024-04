mjfan23 said: Imagine if supposed pillow fist Max stops Justin. Click to expand...

I put some money on it, as well as Max outright. KO was +800 and outright +190. I like those odds a lot.Justin gets hurt a lot, his weakness is being pressured, and Max is the better boxer. Max is the best pressure fighter Justin's ever fought, just scored a flush KO in his last fight, and hurt Poirier last time he moved up to LW on only 6 weeks notice meanwhile this time he's had 4 months to come up a bit more properly. He matches up a lot better than people are giving him credit for here.That said, Justin's still the rightful favourite, and his leg kicks definitely worry me considering Max doesn't check kicks. But wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he stops Justin.