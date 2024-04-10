jeff7b9
Max "Lil Evil" Holloway age 19
Vs Harris Sarmiento
X1 Lightweight championship
Max's 3rd pro fight
Harris Sarmiento was a grizzled vet of 50+ fights at the time. He fought in Strikeforce, WEC, LFA, IFL, OneFC, SuperBrawl/Icon sports
Harris Sarmiento was among the bigger stars in Hawaian MMA along with Falaniko Vitale. Max 100% would have seen posters of Sarmiento all over Hawaii especially any fighting gym
@ R5 3:00ish Max throws the Anderson Silva vs Tony Fryklund upward lead elbow.
What a nut. 3rd fight. Barely had much fight training compared to most guys and dude is throwing Matrix shit at a guy with 50 fights.
