Max "Lil Evil" Holloway age 19Vs Harris SarmientoX1 Lightweight championshipMax's 3rd pro fightHarris Sarmiento was a grizzled vet of 50+ fights at the time. He fought in Strikeforce, WEC, LFA, IFL, OneFC, SuperBrawl/Icon sportsHarris Sarmiento was among the bigger stars in Hawaian MMA along with Falaniko Vitale. Max 100% would have seen posters of Sarmiento all over Hawaii especially any fighting gym@ R5 3:00ish Max throws the Anderson Silva vs Tony Fryklund upward lead elbow.What a nut. 3rd fight. Barely had much fight training compared to most guys and dude is throwing Matrix shit at a guy with 50 fights.