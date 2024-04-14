Media Max Just Suddenly Developed One-Shot KO Power

He still has pillow fists, Justin just had his jaw wide open the whole fight because he was breathing through his mouth.


Din Thomas literally called for it early in the fight when Justin broke his nose.
 
If his hands are pillow then why did his nose break?

Stupid.
 
I mean it was the accumulation of A LOT of damage, but in a way yes, I guess.
 
justin was gassed and busted up, didn't see it coming

anyone can be knocked out in that scenario

he even had justin wobbled early in the first because max is just that fast in the pocket.
 
Gaethjes nose was fucked and he was already hurt. It’s a lot easier to get KOd in a wild exchange too
 
justin was gassed and busted up, didn't see it coming

anyone can be knocked out in that scenario

he even had justin wobbled early in the first because max is just that fast in the pocket.
It was accumliation, but in the past everyone would rave about him not having any KO power.

He just knocked Justin Gaethje out cold which no lightweight has even done with one punch which you'd never guess he'd be able to do in the past.
 
Max needs to soften you up with volume first. He doesn't have that Anthony Johnson bomb right out the gate.
 
Probably takes less power to KO a guy with a broken nose and open mouth. He also cooked up KZ pretty good before he put him out. Still some awesome KO's, you can't take that away from him.
 
