He used to be said to have "Pillow Hands". He's definitely changed that narrative, he's Ko'd Zombie and Justin back-to-back.
It's crazy, first Zombie then Gaethje whose never been KO'd like that
If his hands are pillow then why did his nose break?He still has pillow fists, Justin just had his jaw wide open the whole fight because he was breathing through his mouth.
Din Thomas literally called for it early in the fight when Justin broke his nose.
as an old dad, can confirmMax is 32 now and is a dad, so he's got that old man dad strength now.
It was accumliation, but in the past everyone would rave about him not having any KO power.justin was gassed and busted up, didn't see it coming
anyone can be knocked out in that scenario
he even had justin wobbled early in the first because max is just that fast in the pocket.
