Max isn’t happy with his pay

But he got the floral shorts!!!! Why so mad bro????!!!!! And he's fighting Gaethje, a LW for no reason other than sacrificing his health and career all for ESPN + Subscribers!!!! He should be grateful for the platform!!!!!!!
 
Kinda sad that this kind of shit is often done in public. Not blaming Max because it's mainly the UFC's fault.

Six figure FOTN bonuses for UFC 300 makes sense.
 
If your name and likenese is used to sell a PPV(hell even a fight night, FNs is why they got that huge ESPN deal) then you should get extra money, be it PPV points, %of the gate or a bonus.

Insane that they don't have something so basic in their contacts.
 
Dana is doing the fighters so dirty man, but otherwise it is hard to make constant profits I guess.
Fight game is fucked in so many ways.
 
I don't understand this

He's got a contract right? I'm guesing he wasn't unhappy with it when he signed it?

They're only allowed to use him in marketing a little bit?

Also isn't he getting PPV points because of the BMF belt?
 
Good man, get paid brotha. Their fight is a BIG selling point of this PPV, both in terms of advertising and what people want to see. These fighters gotta be on top of shit like this, management is always happy to underpay
 
The pink goof doesn't care, he's using UFC 300 to promote his new love, Power slap.

Dana White is still talking a big game about Power Slap a year after the airing of their first show. Two weeks after their Super Bowl ev... | Instagram
 
