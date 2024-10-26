Max is still my dude

StonedLemur
But I gotta give it up to Topuria.
He faced adversity and did his damn thing.
Can't hate on the guy even though he beat my favorite fighter.
The guy has incredible technique and he knows how to find the shot.
Congratulations to that sonofabitch lol.
JK....kinda lol
