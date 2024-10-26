Max is still my dude

But I gotta give it up to Topuria.
He faced adversity and did his damn thing.
Can't hate on the guy even though he beat my favorite fighter.
The guy has incredible technique and he knows how to find the shot.

Congratulations to that sonofabitch lol.
JK....kinda lol
 
Topuria has legit dynamite in his hands. I love his style and his confidence. Knew he was gonna do this!

Props to Max for being competitive until the end! Gutted for Max in his loss but happy for Ilia in his win.

I wouldn’t have been mad if either fighter won, both class acts and great fighters to boot.

Not so sure about Ilia fighting Volk next though; seems kinda silly rematch since Top iced him…I’d rather see Diego.
 
I knew topuria would win by finish but man i love max i was huge max fan ever since he joined ufc
And i would and will root for him against everyone expect topuria
 
My only gripe with Max right now is that during the lead up to the fight, he sounded like he genuinely didn’t have an idea of how he was gonna win
 
Handsome, beautiful wife, knockout power, can grapple. Really is a perfect man.

Prince Nephilim said:
My only gripe with Max right now is that he sounded like he genuinely didn’t have an idea of how he was gonna win this fight the entire lead up
Completely disagree. He mentioned Ilias fight IQ being lacking and being able to drag the fight deep. He also mentioned Ilias power but made it known he felt he had technical holes.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Completely disagree. He mentioned Ilias fight IQ being lacking and being able to drag the fight deep. He also mentioned Ilias power but made it known he felt he had technical holes.
I call bullshit. He didn’t emphasize that once. All he said is we’ll find out…tune in and we’ll find out…said that at least 50 times

He didn’t have a clue how he was gonna win while on the other hand Illa was 100% sure he was going to be the first man to knock Max out…which I lost count how many times he said
 
Well said brother.
 
If you're not a Max Holloway fan can you really call yourself an MMA fan?
No I don't believe you can, but you know some cunts will shit all over him because they think its cool to hate everything good in this world.
 
A decade of weight cutting to 145 is too much for him. Needs to move to LW. He looked crisp against Gaethje.
 
It’s just Topuria’s time. We’re transitioning into the next crop of fighters and he’s very talented. Max deserves all the praise he’s gotten over the years.
You're a real one sir.
If you said it better I'd be jealous lol
 
MMA has a tendency to sadden you while impressing you, all at the same time my dear sir.

Max is my favorite fighter as well. Hurt seeing my boy get KO'd like that but man Topuria is one hell of a champ.

I'm predicting a long titlerun to be honest. I just don't see Movsar, Aljo, Lopes or Volk taking the title off him. His challenges are at LW.
 
