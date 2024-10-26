Max is still my dude

Topuria has legit dynamite in his hands. I love his style and his confidence. Knew he was gonna do this!



Props to Max for being competitive until the end! Gutted for Max in his loss but happy for Ilia in his win.



I wouldn’t have been mad if either fighter won, both class acts and great fighters to boot.



Not so sure about Ilia fighting Volk next though; seems kinda silly rematch since Top iced him…I’d rather see Diego.