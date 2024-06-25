  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria - UFC 307: Salt Lake City, Utah - Per Ariel Helwani

What's going to headline the Sphere then? I think they are targeting Shevchenko v Grasso for that card but that's not a PPV main event.
 
That would be a helluva fight for a SLC card.

What's going to headline the Sphere then? I think they are targeting Shevchenko v Grasso for that card but that's not a PPV main event.
O'Malley vs Dvalishvili makes the most sense given what the upcoming PPV schedule looks like.
 
O'Malley vs Dvalishvili makes the most sense given what the upcoming PPV schedule looks like.
What's going to headline the Sphere then? I think they are targeting Shevchenko v Grasso for that card but that's not a PPV main event.
Yup, made a thread for it as i saw it right after.. but looks like O'malley vs Merab according to Helwani WILL headline the Sphere(with probably Grasso vs Shev).

Rumored - Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili - UFC 306: Sphere - Per Ariel Helwani

They're REALLY pushing Sean O'Malley hard as the next star huh? 🚨 Ariel Helwani suggests that Merab Dvalishvili will be fighting Sean O'Malley at #UFC306 in The Sphere 👀"[Merab] is going to be at The Sphere representing Mexico... the fact that you're less than 3 months away from a...
Salt Lake City is perfect.

Max is gonna need all the fresh air up there after he gets knocked out.
 
I assumed it was because the whole city is under a lake. Difficult to breath in a lake.
True dat as well, depends if you’re talking about when the tide is on or out. I personally would not live there!
 
Damn sounds like they are getting bumped for ConMan and Sugarboy
 
