What's going to headline the Sphere then? I think they are targeting Shevchenko v Grasso for that card but that's not a PPV main event.
Yup, made a thread for it as i saw it right after.. but looks like O'malley vs Merab according to Helwani WILL headline the Sphere(with probably Grasso vs Shev).YO'Malley vs Dvalishvili makes the most sense given what the upcoming PPV schedule looks like.
Salt Lake City is perfect.
Max is gonna need all the fresh air up there after he gets knocked out.
Yeah because history tells us that happens all the time - not.
Isn't salt lake city where everyone always gasses?
Yeo because of the salty air man. It absorbs moisture from you brain and suffocates you.
I assumed it was because the whole city is under a lake. Difficult to breath in a lake.
Every new champion goes through this disappointment. They call for a title defense in their home country and it almost never happens unless it’s the Middle East or the UK lolWhat happened to Spain?