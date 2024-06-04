Rumored Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria - UFC 306: The Sphere - Sept 16th - Announced By Joe Rogan

Banger!! One of those fights where there's no chance it's going to be a dud
 
It should be an awesome fight, and I'll be cheering for Holloway to get his title back. Distance management will be key for Holloway; with his height and reach advantage, he needs to use it effectively.
 
I wonder if Ilia will bring his wrestling shoes. I don't think he needs to but it'd be a cleaner path to victory for him.
 
Wrong move for Max. He put on size for the BMF belt. Shouldn't be fighting at 145 anymore he'll look and feel like shit.
 
TheToneZone said:
Max gonna murder that little dude
Great fight!! I’ll take Max
 
Ilia will give Max a boxing lesson for 5 rounds and win by UD.
 
