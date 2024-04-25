He had so many friends and family, and went to the hotel bar and kicked it. It was 20 to 30 good people that have been around him for a long time and hung out until 5am. Especially his wife. He's a lot to deal with and gives her hell for 12 weeks. She deserves it. McAfee then asks him if he can surf since his wife is a pro surfer - "Is it an asshole assumption to think you can since you're Hawaiian" - Max says it is an asshole assumption, jokingly, and that he likes to talk like he's better than her but he's terrible.