How Max is Feeling Removed from the Fight:
He feels like a Blessed Man Forever. Not a BMF. Though his leg hurts bad. "He hits like a horse". Gaethje is a legend. He doesn't know if they'll ever fight again, but the fight and the moment was worthy of UFC 300 and the BMF title.
How did Max get into MMA. His Thoughts on the Island:
Max is from the island, so he fights for the island. He got into MMA to protect himself. Max is a forever growing sport and you need to evolve every year or you lose your job. Max wants to be one of the greats. If not, everything will pass you by.
Who's Next:
It is what it is, about Ilia and his knockout talk. Then talks about Gaethje being the first guy to knock him down, despite the UFC not counting it. But we'll see what happens. If it's Ilia at 145... his whole demeanor changed after saying he didn't want to fight Max initially and that he didn't deserve a title shot. We'll wait and see what Dana and Hunter wants.
On Being an Entertainer Fighter and his Chin:
Fighting is one thing, but we have to be entertaining as well to get people tune in. Being Polynesian helps. Being Hawaiian probably helps. Maybe he got a vibranium implant.
About Knockout Reactions:
It's amazing to see people react, and then his peers is pretty crazy. Then to hear to Rogan call it the greatest knockout he's ever seen; Dana to say it's the most holy shit thing he's ever seen is crazy. Hopefully he can top it or replicate it. People say you usually only get one moment. Hopefully he gets another.
Toughness and Recovery Process:
I never feel 100%, but you try to be close going into a fight. Recovery time for Max is usually a week or two, and then he's fine from there. People call him Wolverine. He's usually out a week or so and then he's back at it. Don't get him wrong, Gaethje hits hard - when he missed, the wind flying by his face hurt Max. But his kicks... he kicks like a donkey, a kangaroo. He kicks really hard.
Training:
Max has a trip planned with his son, but then he'll get back into it. He said, "If I miss the gym, it isn't thr end of me", about if training is a lifestyle now. He tells his S&C coach, "I don't like seeing your face. If I do, I know it'll be a tough day.".
Sparring for Gaethje:
Before the Justin fight he gave up sparring entirely. We had so many wars and trained so long, we didn't need to go hard. It isn't worth getting beat up. It was more speed sparring to get looks. For Gaethje, it's like going to the gates of hell. He had to cut the hair, go back to the old ways, and we did the damn thing. It was a tough ten to twelve weeks. Thanks to the whole camp.
What was Post Fight Celebration Like:
He had so many friends and family, and went to the hotel bar and kicked it. It was 20 to 30 good people that have been around him for a long time and hung out until 5am. Especially his wife. He's a lot to deal with and gives her hell for 12 weeks. She deserves it. McAfee then asks him if he can surf since his wife is a pro surfer - "Is it an asshole assumption to think you can since you're Hawaiian" - Max says it is an asshole assumption, jokingly, and that he likes to talk like he's better than her but he's terrible.
On Getting a BJJ Black Belt:
Was asked when he was going to get his black belt like Pereira did after his win. Max says his coaches are the most stingy people when it comes to belts and stripes. Guys give him shit that he's not a brown belt and that his coaches won't give him one. Max is aiming to be a blackbelt soon. His coach has yet to give out a blackbelt to anyone at the gym.