The UFC's stats regarding knockdowns, submission attempts, and sometimes even takedowns are totally inscrutable. I wouldn't put too much stock into them.



That was a knockdown in my book. I've always felt like it was pretty simple: if a fighter was rendered a "downed fighter" (by the regulations of any venue the UFC regularly visits) as a direct result of a concussive blow (i.e. not a slip or being off-balance at the time they are struck)... even for a split second... then it's a knockdown. Bracing with a hand or two and springing back up? Knockdown. Dropping to a knee and popping back up? Still a knockdown? Knocked flat on your ass? Yeah, knockdown.