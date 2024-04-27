Media Max Holloway to Joe Rogan about Gaethje-fight: “I don’t how that didn’t count as a Knockdown”

Was it a Knockdown?

  • Total voters
    6
That's not a knocked down..

This is

max-holloway-justin-gaethje.gif
 
It definitely should be. But I guess their stats must need like the torso to hit the mat completely before it's a knock down maybe? But we all knew what it was, even max is clearly acknowledging here.
 
I thought the standard was any part of your body that isn't your feet hitting the ground that wasn't a slip, like your hand or your ass, but Khabib dropping Conor didn't count as a knockdown either, even though his hand and knee were on the ground as he scurried away. I guess it doesn't really matter because it's just a silly stat that doesn't change that they were knockdowns.

It's possible they thought Max's was a slip because he popped up so quickly.
 
this is the same shit i say about everyone hyping the stupid fuckin punch machine. why are you letting a fucking robot dictate what you think? that shit was a knockdown in ANY combat sport. i don't need their fuckin AI stat reader to tell me that.
 
I've never actually seen an official explanation of what constitutes a knockdown.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
this is the same shit i say about everyone hyping the stupid fuckin punch machine. why are you letting a fucking robot dictate what you think? that shit was a knockdown in ANY combat sport. i don't need their fuckin AI stat reader to tell me that.
Click to expand...

You doin ok bro?
 
He definitely got rocked but I can't remember if he actually got sat all the way down, or if he kind of braced himself with one hand on the ground.

I know he seemed to recover super quick. Dude has an adamantium chin.
 
The UFC's stats regarding knockdowns, submission attempts, and sometimes even takedowns are totally inscrutable. I wouldn't put too much stock into them.

That was a knockdown in my book. I've always felt like it was pretty simple: if a fighter was rendered a "downed fighter" (by the regulations of any venue the UFC regularly visits) as a direct result of a concussive blow (i.e. not a slip or being off-balance at the time they are struck)... even for a split second... then it's a knockdown. Bracing with a hand or two and springing back up? Knockdown. Dropping to a knee and popping back up? Still a knockdown? Knocked flat on your ass? Yeah, knockdown.
 
