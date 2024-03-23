Media Max Holloway still wants his damn floral shorts

Jon's Drug Dealer said:
Did they ever explain why redneck Bryce Mitchell got his camo shorts but Holloway still hasn't gotten his floral shorts? Is it because Mitchell is special needs?
Bryce Mitchell is an idiot, and his camo shorts are stupid as fuck.

Max is awesome, and his shorts are objectively, aesthetically much cooler and a nod to Hawaiian culture. The redneck hunting community that Bryce's shorts appeal to is probably a much bigger market for the UFC than the people-of-polynesian-ancestry market. That's probably the reasoning right there.
 
Stump said:
Do you know what objectively means?
 
Stump said:
Lol whatever bro, i like camo shorts more, maybe becourse i am redneck hillbilly, but on the same token i think flower shorts would look awesome on max, c mon ufc enough of this one colour shors
 
Jarilo said:
Lol whatever bro, i like camo shorts more, maybe becourse i am redneck hillbilly, but on the same token i think flower shorts would look awesome on max, c mon ufc enough of this one colour shors
Much love, Sherbro.
 
"UFC likes to give what the people want"
tenor.gif
 
