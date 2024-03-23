Jon's Drug Dealer said: Did they ever explain why redneck Bryce Mitchell got his camo shorts but Holloway still hasn't gotten his floral shorts? Is it because Mitchell is special needs? Click to expand...

Bryce Mitchell is an idiot, and his camo shorts are stupid as fuck.Max is awesome, and his shorts are objectively, aesthetically much cooler and a nod to Hawaiian culture. The redneck hunting community that Bryce's shorts appeal to is probably a much bigger market for the UFC than the people-of-polynesian-ancestry market. That's probably the reasoning right there.