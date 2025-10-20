Kowboy On Sherdog
Silva recently called out Holloway for a BMF title fight at UFC White House in June 2026. Silva wrote on social media: “Me vs. Max Holloway for the BMF at the White House would be dream fight [right now].”
Holloway was seemingly offended by Silva’s callout. “Blessed” said Silva must be on drugs to even think of fighting him. Holloway joked that “Lord” must be still suffering from concussions from his last loss against Diego Lopes.
Holloway Dismisses Fighting Nerds Standout
"Is he smoking drugs? Holy f—k,” Holloway said on a live stream. “Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy gotta be trolling us. He needs to be concussed. That mother f—-er is still concussed, bro. Whatever he’s saying, we’re not gonna take it serious. Dude, stay concussed bro."
Max Holloway Shuts Down Jean Silva’s Callout: 'That Motherf----r Is Still Concussed'
Max Holloway (27-8) isn’t taking Jean Silva’s (16-3) callout seriously.
