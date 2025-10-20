Max Holloway Shuts Down Jean Silva’s Callout: 'That Motherf----r Is Still Concussed'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,471
Reaction score
232,228
r1318621_1024x576_16-9.jpg
Max Holloway (27-8) isn’t taking Jean Silva’s (16-3) callout seriously.

Silva recently called out Holloway for a BMF title fight at UFC White House in June 2026. Silva wrote on social media: “Me vs. Max Holloway for the BMF at the White House would be dream fight [right now].”




Holloway was seemingly offended by Silva’s callout. “Blessed” said Silva must be on drugs to even think of fighting him. Holloway joked that “Lord” must be still suffering from concussions from his last loss against Diego Lopes.

Holloway Dismisses Fighting Nerds Standout​


"Is he smoking drugs? Holy f—k,” Holloway said on a live stream. “Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy gotta be trolling us. He needs to be concussed. That mother f—-er is still concussed, bro. Whatever he’s saying, we’re not gonna take it serious. Dude, stay concussed bro."

I'm a huge Jean Silva fan and he did do pretty well on the feet against Lopes until he got stupid, still he has lots of things to work on. Him and his team have to figure out why they are all taking L's lately. Fighting for BMF title isn't something you give someone after a bad KO. Max is right. Although I do think the fight would be a banger.
 
Battle of the CTE gods.
 
Inb4 Jean starts crying and saying it’s “on sight”, before inevitably running into Max IRL and hugging him.
 
No thanks, not deserving and its not even the same division lol.
 
Superior said:
Jean is a fucking boss and was lighting Lopez up until he got caught.

I hope he gets a good match up next.
Click to expand...
True, but his Fight IQ is poor and he looked clueless on the ground in the first round. I thought he might get finished then.

For now, I'm putting him in the same category of "front runner" fighters like Gonzaga, Palhares, Sokoudjou and a few others. He's very dangerous early in the fight and clearly has skills and finishing ability. But the top fighters might all be able to beat him if they can withstand the early onslaught and wait for him to make mistakes and slow down.
 
Cringe take from Jerome
He must be still concussed from little Toppy nuking him
Max would rather fight old timers now than risk getting finished again
I get it
 
