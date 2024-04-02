Black9 said: I Can't Be The Only One That Thinks Max Can Win Right?





As much as I enjoy Max and Justin's fights and root for them (when they are not fighting against each other), having the BMF fight listed as a "championship fight" is kinda of a jokeThat said, it's hard to see Max winning the fight. He has the boxing and pressure, but going 5 rounds without getting caught against a bigger fighter with heavy hands and heavy leg kicks is going to be very tough.And it would be great to see the real BMF Coleman at UFC 300. Mark was also a UFC 100 veteran