Media Max Holloway Says "Will Show Everyone Difference" Vs Gaethje - Wants "Real Life BMF" Mark Coleman Wrap Belt Around Him

Man he wants the BMF belt, he wants UFC Hawaii and now he wants Coleman to wrap the belt around him, the nerve!

/sarcasm
 
Black9 said:
I Can't Be The Only One That Thinks Max Can Win Right?


Click to expand...

As much as I enjoy Max and Justin's fights and root for them (when they are not fighting against each other), having the BMF fight listed as a "championship fight" is kinda of a joke

1000010147.jpg


That said, it's hard to see Max winning the fight. He has the boxing and pressure, but going 5 rounds without getting caught against a bigger fighter with heavy hands and heavy leg kicks is going to be very tough.

And it would be great to see the real BMF Coleman at UFC 300. Mark was also a UFC 100 veteran
 
LincolnHawk1 said:
And I hope he gets all of it! Ufc Hawaii is the ultimate goal for Max. And the Hawaiians would absolutely love it.
Click to expand...
Too bad Cody McKenzie never made it too far in the UFC. We could've had UFC Alaska!
 
Winner should take the BMF and wrap it around Mark Coleman. If they do, then I will acknowledge it as a real belt.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
As much as I enjoy Max and Justin's fights and root for them (when they are not fighting against each other), having the BMF fight listed as a "championship fight" is kinda of a joke

View attachment 1037488


That said, it's hard to see Max winning the fight. He has the boxing and pressure, but going 5 rounds without getting caught against a bigger fighter with heavy hands and heavy leg kicks is going to be very tough.

And it would be great to see the real BMF Coleman at UFC 300. Mark was also a UFC 100 veteran
Click to expand...
I have the same dilemma as far as being big fans of both. If you could pick one that you might want to win more, who would it be? I have to maybe lean toward Max myself.
 
I think Max wins, but it'll sorta fuck both divisions lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Don't count him out! Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje (This is a very winnable fight for Max)
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Subline
Subline
big franklin
I have a lot of questions about the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje fight..... (headstrong matchup)
2
Replies
31
Views
814
TITS
TITS
Kowboy On Sherdog
Max Holloway: 'BMF' Title Fight at UFC 300 Creates a 'Lot of Options'
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
TrueBias
TrueBias

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,135
Messages
55,334,058
Members
174,745
Latest member
zip219xx

Share this page

Back
Top