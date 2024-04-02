He can win but he should STFU a little bit.
Yeah that will get the feels going. Mark is a legend just like max is already. After everything mark has gone through, that would be poetic.If max wins and mark walks out there to put the belt on him…getting dusty in here.
And I hope he gets all of it! Ufc Hawaii is the ultimate goal for Max. And the Hawaiians would absolutely love it.Man he wants the BMF belt, he wants UFC Hawaii and now he wants Coleman to wrap the belt around him, the nerve!
/sarcasm
Too bad Cody McKenzie never made it too far in the UFC. We could've had UFC Alaska!And I hope he gets all of it! Ufc Hawaii is the ultimate goal for Max. And the Hawaiians would absolutely love it.
Haha, I know they got some regional show up there. That is where Jared Cannonier came up originally.Too bad Cody McKenzie never made it too far in the UFC. We could've had UFC Alaska!
I have the same dilemma as far as being big fans of both. If you could pick one that you might want to win more, who would it be? I have to maybe lean toward Max myself.As much as I enjoy Max and Justin's fights and root for them (when they are not fighting against each other), having the BMF fight listed as a "championship fight" is kinda of a joke
That said, it's hard to see Max winning the fight. He has the boxing and pressure, but going 5 rounds without getting caught against a bigger fighter with heavy hands and heavy leg kicks is going to be very tough.
And it would be great to see the real BMF Coleman at UFC 300. Mark was also a UFC 100 veteran