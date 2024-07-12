Max Holloway says that Volkanovski wasn't the same when Topuria knocked him out

emhb4idpa2cd1.jpeg



Damn .... this is not a good look for Max being down 3-0 to Volk and saying something like that. He should have kept quiet on that front.
 
loool funny how Max fans afraid to touch this thread.... not a single post in 30 mins
 
If Max gets KOed by Ilia that's the same thing everyone here will say too about Max

and on goes this thing of ours we call Sherdog
 
Why Max has to fight at 145 instead of 155?
He's arguably better in a higher weight class.
Yes the Dillashaw syndrome is real
 
There are good nights and bad nights, but you can't use them as excuses, though.
Volk didn't seem slower than usual.
 
Max and his coach went into more details about it. They studied volk's game for three fights and know him very well. if they thought he looked different, then maybe they saw something that you didnt
 
Oh look it's another thread about your man crush... to the surprise of no-one.

I hope Max wrecks him just so we can all watch you cry about it afterwards.
 
I think it's probably a combination of Max being correct and you being a sad, embarrassing nuthugger, looking for anything to pump up your man crush. It's hardly something to bother engaging with, except maybe to laugh at you.
 
Max is both right about Volk not being the same and also going to get beat up by Topuria, possibly finished
 
I agree. He had just been KO’d by the #1 P4P guy like 2 months before in a short notice fight.
 
Five fuckin' Karate Forums and we got this other pygmy thing over on Reddit...there's no yellow cards in my scrapbook
 
Nah Volk was coming off the worst defeat of his career while Max is coming off the best win of his career.
 
I thought volk looked good, a bit hesitant to engage but is that due to him getting KOed or Topuria being the most dangerous pocket boxer he's fought?
 
