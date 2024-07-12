Max Holloway says that Volkanovski wasn't the same when Topuria knocked him out

AldoStillGoat
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 4,613
- Reaction score
- 10,858
Damn .... this is not a good look for Max being down 3-0 to Volk and saying something like that. He should have kept quiet on that front.
Damn .... this is not a good look for Max being down 3-0 to Volk and saying something like that. He should have kept quiet on that front.
Oh look it's another thread about your man crush... to the surprise of no-one.
Damn .... this is not a good look for Max being down 3-0 to Volk and saying something like that. He should have kept quiet on that front.
I think it's probably a combination of Max being correct and you being a sad, embarrassing nuthugger, looking for anything to pump up your man crush. It's hardly something to bother engaging with, except maybe to laugh at you.loool funny how Max fans afraid to touch this thread.... not a single post in 30 mins
Five fuckin' Karate Forums and we got this other pygmy thing over on Reddit...there's no yellow cards in my scrapbookIf Max gets KOed by Ilia that's the same thing everyone here will say too about Max
and on goes this thing of ours we call Sherdog
Five fuckin' Karate Forums and we got this other pygmy thing over on Reddit...there's no yellow cards in my scrapbook
If Max gets KOed by Ilia that's the same thing everyone here will say too about Max
and on goes this thing of ours we call Sherdog