Media Max Holloway responds to Illia’s offer to stand and bang at the start, calls it dumb ass shit.

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
359
Reaction score
903
Max calls it dumb to stand and bang at start, it’s about doing it at the end, when the other guy is fked.

Max shows his high fight IQ, you do it at the end of a entertaining fight, a fight that you are “winning” so the other guy is drained, but you still give them that shot, that creates the moment. To give a winning desperate chance for someone you already beat down.

“At the end of the day, the point down, it’s something that you do towards the end of the fight. If something is going good, if the fight is entertaining or you’re winning, you give the other guy a shot. The moment is the moment for a reason.”

Illia doesn’t get it, it’s not the DMF belt, it’s the BMF belt.

www.mmafighting.com

Max Holloway mocks Ilia Topuria for mindless challenge: This isn’t for the ‘dumbest mother effer’ belt

Max Holloway questions featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s intelligence ahead of their main event fight at UFC 308.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

www.mmamania.com

Holloway on Topuria’s offer to stand and bang at UFC 308: It’s BMF, not DMF

Ilia Topuria wants to recreate Max Holloways’ famous UFC 300 moment at UFC 308. But ‘Blessed’ doesn’t think ‘El Matador’ understands what made it so special.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
Last edited:
Why? He wants to be the FW champ again. I feel like Topuria would pussy out anyways.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Max calls it dumb to stand and bang at start, it’s about doing it at the end, when the other guy is fked.

Max shows his high fight IQ, you do it at the end of a entertaining fight, a fight that you are “winning” so the other guy is drained, but you still give them that shot, that creates the moment. To give a winning desperate chance for someone you already beat down.

“At the end of the day, the point down, it’s something that you do towards the end of the fight. If something is going good, if the fight is entertaining or you’re winning, you give the other guy a shot. The moment is the moment for a reason.”

Illia doesn’t get it, it’s not the DMF belt, it’s the BMF belt.


www.mmamania.com

Holloway on Topuria’s offer to stand and bang at UFC 308: It’s BMF, not DMF

Ilia Topuria wants to recreate Max Holloways’ famous UFC 300 moment at UFC 308. But ‘Blessed’ doesn’t think ‘El Matador’ understands what made it so special.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...

Glad to hear it!

And lol at the DMF belt lol, Illia got that one for sure lol
 
Humongo said:
In other words, Max pussied out.
Click to expand...
It's Max's move Ilia clout chasing hard trying to make it his own and looks like a Clown walking around with that fake belt. He envies Max so much. That is a deadly sin.

end of the day he is a scared little boy

 
1729567058693.jpeg

DMF title holder

mike-tyson-awkward-smile.gif
 
I'm really getting worried for the Ilia fans... hes a good a fighter... but we are getting weird conor fanboy vibes on the other side... a little too much slurping
 
Oh, so it’s being a bad ass to stand and bang with a tired, blinded eye and busted nose Gaethje but it’s “dumb” to do it against a fresh Topuria? Max just backing out of a tough challenge with a lame excuse. That’s not bmf behavior.
 
koa pomaikai said:
No, Max is smart, he’ll do it at the end, when Illia is tired and beat down. He’ll give Illia a chance after beating his ass for 5 rounds.
Click to expand...
So was it smart to stand and bang vs Justin and risk it when max had the W in the bag? That was really DMF. You guys have to make up your mind if your boy max is bmf or dmf.
 
Yeah cuz risking your win bonus in the last 10 seconds when you're up on the cards is so smart. Go ask Korean Zombie how well that worked out for him.
1729569259345.png

tumblr_pi0n7my8Br1udfb8oo2_r1_500.gif
 
MrBlackheart said:
So was it smart to stand and bang vs Justin and risk it when max had the W in the bag? That was really DMF. You guys have to make up your mind if your boy max is bmf or dmf.
Click to expand...

Smart to boost his legacy, earn FOTN, and hype for future fights with relatively little risk against a battered and tired fighter.

It was smart, small risk with huge upside. Banging at the start is huge risk with little upside, DMF shit.
 
MrBlackheart said:
Oh, so it’s being a bad ass to stand and bang with a tired, blinded eye and busted nose Gaethje but it’s “dumb” to do it against a fresh Topuria? Max just backing out of a tough challenge with a lame excuse. That’s not bmf behavior.
Click to expand...

It’s bad ass to be cold blooded and calculating. Max knew what he was doing to Justin. He was taking his head with little risk and a ton of fame.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Smart to boost his legacy, earn FOTN, and hype for future fights with relatively little risk against a battered and tired fighter.

It was smart, small risk with huge upside. Banging at the start is huge risk with little upside, DMF shit.
Click to expand...
And you give the guy a last ditch chance to win it all back. Honourable and badass at the same time. The world acknowledged it. Shit, in the moment even Illia acknowledged it by looking shook as hell lol.
 
koa pomaikai said:
It’s bad ass to be cold blooded and calculating. Max knew what he was doing to Justin. He was taking his head with little risk and a ton of fame.
Click to expand...

So maybe he should try it at the end of round 5 with Ilia and risk getting stretchered out with shit in his pants.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Ilia Topuria: BMF Belt Will Lose Value When Max Holloway Gets Knocked Out
2
Replies
33
Views
352
SuperNerd
SuperNerd
AldoStillGoat
Media Max Holloway dismisses Ilia Topuria’s constant trash talk: ‘I think he’s a fan of me’
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
TR1
TR1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,193
Messages
56,376,864
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top