It contains kava and kratom. Kava is mild a more mild alcohol and not really physically addictive, however kratom is highly addictive, and I've actually had a huge problem with it for years.



This drink is relatively mild, but there is a new modified form of synthetic kratom called 7-oh that has become wildly popular, that is on par with oxycodone, except it creates the physical and mental addiction even faster according to many people that have been addicted to both.



Apparently Max's experience with kratom and kava has been much different than mine and many others, as it has made him a better athlete and person, according to this commercial. I would assume that, based on this information, the more of it you drink, the better athlete and person you become.



