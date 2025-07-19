  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Max Holloway promoting highly addictive opioid drink

It contains kava and kratom. Kava is mild a more mild alcohol and not really physically addictive, however kratom is highly addictive, and I've actually had a huge problem with it for years.

This drink is relatively mild, but there is a new modified form of synthetic kratom called 7-oh that has become wildly popular, that is on par with oxycodone, except it creates the physical and mental addiction even faster according to many people that have been addicted to both.

Apparently Max's experience with kratom and kava has been much different than mine and many others, as it has made him a better athlete and person, according to this commercial. I would assume that, based on this information, the more of it you drink, the better athlete and person you become.

 
I know nothing about that drink. Wouldn't it be illegal if it were as bad as you're describing? Or is this too much American freedom for my Canadian brain.
 
Is this like an off shoot of monster drinks?

Ancient plants, Real effects - new brew. With that slogan they should have got joe rogan
 
OP needs more details.

What's in the drink?

Edit: it's Kratom.

Because kratom has certain opioid-like effects (e.g., pain relief), and is used by some people as a substitute for opioids for pain or addiction, kratom has been compared to “narcotic-like opioids” (e.g., morphine).
 
I actually don't mind at all, just reporting what I'm seeing. I guess the only issue I have though is that people at least know the pitfalls of alcohol by now, whereas kratom is sneaking up on people.

I don't think it should be banned or anything but I'm in favor of transparency.
 
I hope they are clear about the side effects and withdrawal symptoms.

Are there withdrawals from kratom?


Regarding symptomatology, some of the reported kratom withdrawal symptoms are qualitatively similar to those of opioids (e.g., runny nose, muscular pain and diarrhea), whereas others are shared with sedatives and/or stimulants (e.g., lethargy, depressed mood and anxiety).
 
Did your absolutely dogshit MMA takes start before or after you stopped drinking whatever the fuck this stuff is?
 
