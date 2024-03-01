Black9 said: If he can keep his speed and takedown defense, he can be a serious contender at LW.

He has a win over Oliveira already. Click to expand...

Not sure if you saw the fight but Oliveira had a torn esophagus going in and thought it had healed but it hadn't so yeah... There wasn't really a fight. Also Oliveira is a different fighter now. I still think Max would have won back then but now, who knows.