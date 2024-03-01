Media Max Holloway looking big, beefy ahead of Gaethje fight at UFC 300

If he can keep his speed and takedown defense, he can be a serious contender at LW.
He has a win over Oliveira already.
 
Black9 said:
If he can keep his speed and takedown defense, he can be a serious contender at LW.
He has a win over Oliveira already.
Click to expand...
Not sure if you saw the fight but Oliveira had a torn esophagus going in and thought it had healed but it hadn't so yeah... There wasn't really a fight. Also Oliveira is a different fighter now. I still think Max would have won back then but now, who knows.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Not sure if you saw the fight but Oliveira had a torn esophagus going in and thought it had healed but it hadn't so yeah... There wasn't really a fight. Also Oliveira is a different fighter now. I still think Max would have won back then but now, who knows.
Click to expand...
True, though even just the name on their record puts you ahead of them in UFC standards.
So if Max pulls off a win over Gaethje, that win might prove to be huge if Oliviera wins at a crack at the LW strap if he wants it.
 
good fight for sure. Two dogs who wont let go until one is finished.
 
Maximum Max
Speed, Endurance - it ain't in the cards for the beefy Big Max
 
I thought the Sherdog term for looking good was "Thick, Solid and Tight." That should've been in the title.
 
He looks impressive. I think he will win but that’s just me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
mudoxiii
mudoxiii
IronGolem007
Gaethje vs (Max Holloway / Tony Ferguson)
2
Replies
28
Views
749
big franklin
big franklin
big franklin
Exposing the Justin Gaethje Vs. Max Holloway matchup (+ Tony Ferguson)
Replies
12
Views
509
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
TimeToTrain
If Holloway fights Topuria, who is a good replacement to fight Gaethje?
2
Replies
35
Views
372
Tweak896
Tweak896
big franklin
I'm a big fan of Max Hollaway, but I'm concerned about his future. Here's why. (ghost of Tony Ferguson)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
cshireman4
cshireman4

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,834
Messages
55,171,045
Members
174,652
Latest member
PappaDoc21

Share this page

Back
Top