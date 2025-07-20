Kowboy On Sherdog
“I’m pretty happy. Like I said, though, it sucks, I came in here to be spoiler, that’s what I’m going to do, but it sucks to do it against a man like him,” Holloway said at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “I had to do it against ‘Korean Zombie’ [Chan Sung Jung] and now I do it against Dustin. These guys are just great people. Forget what they did in the fight game, they’re just great human beings. They’re just great people and I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him and what he did. He is a ‘BMF’ in every sense of the word.
“He was up 2-0, done, gave me the opportunity to get him back in the last fight, that’s what BMFs do. And he got to walk out with [Lil Wayne]. He got Weezy to put the belt on us, so that’s pretty amazing.”
After losing to Poirier in an interim lightweight title bout in April 2019, Holloway has enjoyed new life at 155 pounds over the past year or so. After victories over Poirier at UFC 318 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, “Blessed” has the looks of a contender in his new division. That could mean a rematch with recently crowned champion Ilia Topuria, who handed Holloway his first career knockout loss in a featherweight title tilt at UFC 308 this past October.
Holloway: ‘This Sport is About Moments’
"I've been telling you guys all week: This sport is about moments," Holloway said. "This sport is about having moments. I'm glad I went in here, I had this moment, and we'll see what happens if it's Ilia. The ball is in the UFC's court. I'm down for whatever. If it's Ilia, it's Ilia. The guy that he just beat, Oliveira, I have history with. The whole Top 10. There are a lot of fun fights for me at lightweight. I'm excited.”
UFC CEO Dana White agreed that Holloway could have plenty of options on the heels of another high-profile victory.
"I think he's in a great position right now," White said. "He just defended that BMF title, he's ranked No. 4 there. Anything is possible for Max right now.”
Max Holloway Likes Options at 155 Pounds After UFC 318 Triumph
While his victory over Dustin Poirier opened the door for more big fights in the future at lightweight, it was nonetheless a somewhat bittersweet experience for Max Holloway.
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
