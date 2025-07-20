  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Max Holloway Likes Options at 155 Pounds After UFC 318 Triumph

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
112,771
Reaction score
210,442
crop-3136873.jpg

While his victory over Dustin Poirier opened the door for more big fights in the future at lightweight, it was nonetheless a somewhat bittersweet experience for Max Holloway.

“I’m pretty happy. Like I said, though, it sucks, I came in here to be spoiler, that’s what I’m going to do, but it sucks to do it against a man like him,” Holloway said at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “I had to do it against ‘Korean Zombie’ [Chan Sung Jung] and now I do it against Dustin. These guys are just great people. Forget what they did in the fight game, they’re just great human beings. They’re just great people and I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him and what he did. He is a ‘BMF’ in every sense of the word.

“He was up 2-0, done, gave me the opportunity to get him back in the last fight, that’s what BMFs do. And he got to walk out with [Lil Wayne]. He got Weezy to put the belt on us, so that’s pretty amazing.”

After losing to Poirier in an interim lightweight title bout in April 2019, Holloway has enjoyed new life at 155 pounds over the past year or so. After victories over Poirier at UFC 318 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, “Blessed” has the looks of a contender in his new division. That could mean a rematch with recently crowned champion Ilia Topuria, who handed Holloway his first career knockout loss in a featherweight title tilt at UFC 308 this past October.

Holloway: ‘This Sport is About Moments’​


"I've been telling you guys all week: This sport is about moments," Holloway said. "This sport is about having moments. I'm glad I went in here, I had this moment, and we'll see what happens if it's Ilia. The ball is in the UFC's court. I'm down for whatever. If it's Ilia, it's Ilia. The guy that he just beat, Oliveira, I have history with. The whole Top 10. There are a lot of fun fights for me at lightweight. I'm excited.”

UFC CEO Dana White agreed that Holloway could have plenty of options on the heels of another high-profile victory.


"I think he's in a great position right now," White said. "He just defended that BMF title, he's ranked No. 4 there. Anything is possible for Max right now.”

READ HERE


www.sherdog.com

Max Holloway Likes Options at 155 Pounds After UFC 318 Triumph

While his victory over Dustin Poirier opened the door for more big fights in the future at lightweight, it was nonetheless a somewhat bittersweet experience for Max Holloway.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Wins over Justin and Dustin have him at basically #2 contender
 
I like Max but he’s not touching Topuria… let’s not even go there.


Holloway vs Charles is a great match up between two legends who are looking to climb their way back to the top. If pink goof had any sense that’s the fight to make.


<31>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
Tabatha Ricci vs Amanda Ribas set for UFC 318
Replies
15
Views
794
Deleted member 609094
D
BroRogan
Media UFC 318 Embedded
2
Replies
30
Views
672
BroRogan
BroRogan
AMAZINGUFC
News Nate Diaz Confirms Plans For UFC Return Next, Interested In Fight With Max Holloway
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
HHJ
HHJ
P
Can someone explain to me how Max still has the BMF belt?
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 318 - Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 7/19 at 6pm ET
91 92 93
Replies
2K
Views
15K
Aurelian
Aurelian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,276
Messages
57,591,275
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top