Max Holloway is Now Responsible for Four of the Crazier/Memorable Things I've Seen in a Fight.

The Best is Blessed Belt
Max's career in MMA is long and storied to this point. He's thirty three fights deep at 32 years old and the author of four of (not the) most memorable, possibly crazier moments in Mixed Martial Arts.

1.) Max pointing to the ground and throwing down against Ricardo Lamas in 2016.




2.) His mid-fight, fight lesson on how to block punches against Brian Ortega in 2018.



3.) Having a full blown conversation with commentary and then slipping five punches while looking away after landing his own no look punch before it.



4.) With a comfortable lead, points to the ground to engage with Gaethje in warfare possibly risking his win by allowing Justin a shot at a hail mary with ten seconds left, finishing him with one on the clock.



How can you not like Max? Champion or not, this guy was involved in title fights for 1,500 straight days and is not only a great fighter, but probably a better person.

After all smoke cleared last night Max was continuously giving Gaethje props for giving him the opportunity; telling Okamoto that this was the second biggest moment of his career and the first was beating 'the King of Rio' Jose Aldo in Rio since Aldo meant so much to him; that Volkanovski deserves a rematch before he fights Ilia; and that he cant judge Topuria on his post fight KO reaction as he doesn't know him. Max is an all time good guy and an all time bad ass. Glad he got that $600K.

If you don't appreciate Max to some degree...

Wonder if Max would ever try that at the beginning of a fight
 
Most fighters don't have any. Max is a legend of the sport. He etched himself in the history books last night.
Oh man your new avatar. LOL.

I love Gaethje but that was a brutal walk-off KO. Justin's bloody face left a trail on his right knee. I hope he's OK and won't suffer any ill long-term effects.
 
Oh man your new avatar. LOL.

I love Gaethje but that was a brutal walk-off KO. Justin's bloody face left a trail on his right knee. I hope he's OK and won't suffer any ill long-term effects.
I was wondering wtf that was, wasn't sure if his knee was cut or what but brutal brutal stoppage.


My Goodness
 
Blessed Man Forever, certifed
 
The Ortega one is still pretty funny. It was done in a mocking manner but also with some empathy.
 
