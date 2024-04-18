Max is ducking BMF challengers LOL
Wasn't Ilia the one saying he wouldn't fight Max? and now he's also the one who is saying he'll only fight Max under certain stipulations?
Meanwhile max has been saying he'd fight him since before Ilia even won the belt.
Fanboys these days are weird.
According to Ilia, UFC has been protecting Max from him as he's BEEN asking for that fight. He won the title off Alex and now he doesn't feel like he has to defend it against Max UNLESS the BMF belt is on the line as well.
LOL, judging by their strength of schedule, someone was certainly getting some protection, and it wasn't max.
LOL
You can't say he ducked Max when he went and fucked up the guy who beat Max 3 times and lost none. He also beat two top ten guys to get the title shot.
Tell ya boy Max to put up the BMF belt for which Topuria is the rightful owner as when Topuria hits people they literally don't move.
GTFOH with this foolishness.LOL
You can't say he ducked Max when he went and fucked up the guy who beat Max 3 times and lost none. He also beat two top ten guys to get the title shot.
Tell ya boy Max to put up the BMF belt for which Topuria is the rightful owner as when Topuria hits people they literally don't move.
Topuria in full damage control after the entire world saw how shook he was when he saw Max knock out Justin
GTFOH with this foolishness.
Ilia wins the belt, immediately says there is no FW worthy of a title shot and he calls out Conor and Islam.
Max sleeps Gaethje and as soon as talk of Max getting a FW title shot comes up, Ilia says he'll defend against Volk who is actually deserving of it. Everyone saw Topuria's reaction to the fight, and he wasn't smiling, not even a little bit. Whatever confidence he had in simply walking through Max just went out the window.
Like I said before, if the UFC wants Max to fight Topuria, it's going to happen whether Ilia wants it or not. Dana likes Max, and he's paid his dues in the UFC. Ilia doesn't have the clout that Jones or Conor does. It is what it is.