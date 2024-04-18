Media Max Holloway Flames Topuria Calling For BMF Title "That’s Kinda un-BMF, A BMF Fights Whatever Whenever"

Pick a weight class Max. His last win at FW was vs KZ in 2023. Ortega at least finished top 5 Yair earlier this year. Max proved a lot in his second attempt at LW. I hope to see him vs another shark in the division next.
 
If a BMF fight is whoever, whenever, wherever like Max says, then he should have no problem putting that toy belt on the line when he steps in there to get wrecked by ToppyGoat.

Also, the BMF started at WW. Then it moved down to LW. Would be cool if it moves down to FW when Topuria takes it, and then moves down again later on to BW and then FLW lol.
 
Here's hoping they give Max the Topuria fight in Spain. I'd def be there rooting for him!!!
 
fortheo said:
Wasn't Ilia the one saying he wouldn't fight Max? and now he's also the one who is saying he'll only fight Max under certain stipulations?

Meanwhile max has been saying he'd fight him since before Ilia even won the belt.

Fanboys these days are weird.
Click to expand...

According to Ilia, UFC has been protecting Max from him as he's BEEN asking for that fight. He won the title off Alex and now he doesn't feel like he has to defend it against Max UNLESS the BMF belt is on the line as well.
 
So wait, is Max ducking and trying to say Ilia is ducking? lol what?

I expect to get hate because Max is a Sherdog darling but wtf does he even mean?

Put your pretend belt on the line if you're so BMF. It's not BMF to not just say yes to whoever, whatever the stipulation is and wherever.

Leon is still the lineal fake belt BMF champ.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
According to Ilia, UFC has been protecting Max from him as he's BEEN asking for that fight. He won the title off Alex and now he doesn't feel like he has to defend it against Max UNLESS the BMF belt is on the line as well.
Click to expand...

LOL, judging by their strength of schedule, someone was certainly getting some protection, and it wasn't max.
 
fortheo said:
LOL, judging by their strength of schedule, someone was certainly getting some protection, and it wasn't max.
Click to expand...

LOL

You can't say he ducked Max when he went and fucked up the guy who beat Max 3 times and lost none. He also beat two top ten guys to get the title shot.

Tell ya boy Max to put up the BMF belt for which Topuria is the rightful owner as when Topuria hits people they literally don't move.
 
Max isn't wrong here. Topuria's acting like a little princess atm. If the UFC wants to give Max the FW shot, it's going to happen whether Ilia likes it or not.

In my opinion, if the McGregor/Chandler fight goes through, that would leave just one fight on McGregor's current contract. I would love to see Max rematch Conor at 155lbs and get paid, more than I would like to see him shut Ilia up.

That being said, if Conor is refusing to re-sign before fighting out his contract, I could 100% see Dana and company going ahead with a 165lb belt and praying Conor wins to bind him with the champion's clause.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
LOL

You can't say he ducked Max when he went and fucked up the guy who beat Max 3 times and lost none. He also beat two top ten guys to get the title shot.

Tell ya boy Max to put up the BMF belt for which Topuria is the rightful owner as when Topuria hits people they literally don't move.
Click to expand...

I never said he ducked. I merely paraphrased topuria's own words: “Max, Yair , Brian Ortega, all of them, they can go and retire. I’m never going to give them the chance to fight for the title – never"

What else do you really need to hear?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
LOL

You can't say he ducked Max when he went and fucked up the guy who beat Max 3 times and lost none. He also beat two top ten guys to get the title shot.

Tell ya boy Max to put up the BMF belt for which Topuria is the rightful owner as when Topuria hits people they literally don't move.
Click to expand...
GTFOH with this foolishness.

Ilia wins the belt, immediately says there is no FW worthy of a title shot and he calls out Conor and Islam.

Max sleeps Gaethje and as soon as talk of Max getting a FW title shot comes up, Ilia says he'll defend against Volk who is actually deserving of it. Everyone saw Topuria's reaction to the fight, and he wasn't smiling, not even a little bit. Whatever confidence he had in simply walking through Max just went out the window.

Like I said before, if the UFC wants Max to fight Topuria, it's going to happen whether Ilia wants it or not. Dana likes Max, and he's paid his dues in the UFC. Ilia doesn't have the clout that Jones or Conor does. It is what it is.
 
PeterGriffin said:
GTFOH with this foolishness.

Ilia wins the belt, immediately says there is no FW worthy of a title shot and he calls out Conor and Islam.

Max sleeps Gaethje and as soon as talk of Max getting a FW title shot comes up, Ilia says he'll defend against Volk who is actually deserving of it. Everyone saw Topuria's reaction to the fight, and he wasn't smiling, not even a little bit. Whatever confidence he had in simply walking through Max just went out the window.

Like I said before, if the UFC wants Max to fight Topuria, it's going to happen whether Ilia wants it or not. Dana likes Max, and he's paid his dues in the UFC. Ilia doesn't have the clout that Jones or Conor does. It is what it is.
Click to expand...

Stop making shit up
 
