Ilia is the one that’s going to do the ending.This fight needs to happen asap so Max can finally end this.
I like Ilia but him begging for the BMF belt when he just took the FW belt off Alex is wild to me. With the reigns of Aldo, Max, and Volk FW is arguably one of the most prestigious belts compared to the made up BMF title.What’s Ilia’s obsession with that BS belt? Why is he acting like it’s legit? It’s just a way to set up big fights and make it seem like a main event. A LW title challenge doesn’t need that.
Im Spanish and is hard to do not hate Topuria sometimes ...
He was born in Germany and we don't give a shite about where someone was born as far as he feels spanish, respect our culture and come here to work and have a beautiful life.He is from Georgia. I bet they are the only ones that like him.
Ilia is the one that’s going to do the ending.
if only there were another place i could read tweets
He was born in Germany and we don't give a shite about where someone was born as far as he feels spanish, respect our culture and come here to work and have a beautiful life.
And yes, we like him but sometimes he makes it hard