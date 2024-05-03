Media Max Holloway Fires Back At Ilia Topuria "ENOUGH Already, I'll BRING Your Bitc* M*f* Belt"

LeBron said:
What’s Ilia’s obsession with that BS belt? Why is he acting like it’s legit? It’s just a way to set up big fights and make it seem like a main event. A LW title challenge doesn’t need that.
I like Ilia but him begging for the BMF belt when he just took the FW belt off Alex is wild to me. With the reigns of Aldo, Max, and Volk FW is arguably one of the most prestigious belts compared to the made up BMF title.
 
Maybe Rogan simply lied about that to pressure Topuria into quit messing around.

Regardless, looks like the inevitable is in place and this fight is gonna be epic.
 
I wish Topuria already had the "BMF" belt so he could be the first person to get stripped of a fake title after this embarrassing mess of trying to duck everybody.
 
MrBlackheart said:
Ilia is the one that’s going to do the ending.
The only question is if the people who said Max still got it after the Gaethje win now will say that Max chin is clearly gone and he's doesn't have it anymore after Topuria KOs him?
 
There's no question this fight is going to be huge. Max coming off a KO win over Gaethje and Topuria coming off a KO win over Volkanovski. Lock them in a cage and see who makes it out alive.
 
GoodBoy said:
He was born in Germany and we don't give a shite about where someone was born as far as he feels spanish, respect our culture and come here to work and have a beautiful life.

And yes, we like him but sometimes he makes it hard
Lmao

That's a nice answer to be fair.
 
Pretty damn stupid of Ilia but he is a cage fighter, we shouldn't pretend he's some brain surgeon.
 
I'll take Max if this goes down.
 
I think the BMF belt is silly, but if it causes some drama and helps build the fight, I see this as nothing but a win for both Topuria and Holloway.
 
