Max Holloway fans rejoice! (it is = what it is)

After Holloway vs. Gaethje, Max is is up next.

I hope Gaethje doesn't 'Tony Ferguson' Max. I want Max to reclaim the FW strap and retire.

If Volk didn't chase the LW strap he could have gotten his instant rematch.

Or even better... Max gets the strap and defends against O'Malley.

Perfect.

damn-daniel-black-man-shaking-fi96xgp84dmmszlr.gif
 
You're going to assume that volk is not getting a rematch? Lmao

we should know better by now, it's like NBA street, you gotta win by 2
 
big franklin said:
Lost to Islam.

Got KO'd by Islam.

Got KO'd by Topuria.

1-3 in his last 4.
He defended his title 5X
He showed up with 11 days notice for 294 helping save a card that was falling apart (bonus points with UFC execs)
2 of the 3 losses were OUTSIDE of his weight class and one on short notice
13-1 in his weight class in the UFC
 
I cant be the only be who doesn’t like the Topuria match-up for Max right?

I’m not saying he cant win it, but Topuria is definitely testing that chin if they fight, and I’m not sure Max takes those bombs
 
Fergelmince said:
He defended his title 5X
He showed up with 11 days notice for 294 helping save a card that was falling apart (bonus points with UFC execs)
2 of the 3 losses were OUTSIDE of his weight class and one on short notice
13-1 in his weight class in the UFC
Unfortunately it does not work like that.

If I'm caught doing 120 in a 55 zone and the cops pull me over...

"Officer, yes I was speeding but I've always obeyed the speed limits in all my years of driving."

The officer will tell me that my past good behaviour does not excuse my present bad behaviour.

I will be fined and my car will be impounded.
 
The one guy that actually is a stylistic nightmare for Topuria despite being one dimensional as fuck is Yair.

I still pick Ilia if they ever fight but if there's a fight that Ilia would be glad to not have to do its Yair.

I don't see anyone else coming close to beating Ilia in that weight class.
 
I didn't rejoice, but I like both Max and Volk.

I don't care for Ilia as a fan, but who knows, he may grow on me at some point.

He's a solid fighter, but a major douche, so if he gets KOed stiff at some point it will bring the lulz.

For now, he deserves the shine.
 
Max should skip the Justin fight now to avoid what has happened to Volk.

Now is his best chance to beat Ilia assuming Volk takes time off.
 
Nah, I like Max but he's had enough title shots at FW, and I think he gets starched anyway.
 
After Max gets scooped up from the canvas at 300 I'm not sure you'll want him to fight Ilia..
 
