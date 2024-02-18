Max Holloway fans rejoice! (it is = what it is)

big franklin
franklin
@Green
Apr 17, 2022
After Holloway vs. Gaethje, Max is is up next.
I hope Gaethje doesn't 'Tony Ferguson' Max. I want Max to reclaim the FW strap and retire.
If Volk didn't chase the LW strap he could have gotten his instant rematch.
Or even better... Max gets the strap and defends against O'Malley.
Perfect.
