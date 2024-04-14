Max Holloway does the seemingly unthinkable - Earns $600k in fight night bonuses at UFC 300

UFC 300 bonuses: Max Holloway gets unthinkable double for $600,000 The UFC handed out bonuses in record amounts after Saturday’s card, including a pair to an all-time legend.

WELL EARNED though.Not just stepping up in weight class.But stepping up against one of the nastiest finishers WITHIN it.Then putting on a solid scrap.But ENDING that scrap with perhaps one of the most EPIC finishes EVER.POINT to the center of the cage to throw down, then FACE PLANT your opponent at the final bell in a straight up KNOCK OUT.They better start paying Max a lot more.