Max Holloway dismisses Ilia Topuria’s constant trash talk: ‘I think he’s a fan of me’
Max Holloway responds to the constant trash talk he’s been hearing from Ilia Topuria leading up to their fight in the UFC 308 main event.
www.mmafighting.com
“After the [UFC] 300 moment, the camera’s on him and the dude is just … he’s him, he’s himself. He’s an odd fella I would say,” Holloway told ESPN. “I just noticed yesterday some people were tagging me on Twitter that he commented on one of my Instagram posts saying ‘let’s go Max.’ I think he’s a fan of me.
“I think he’s a fan of me, and I think he can’t deny it. I think deep down inside, he’s really cheering for me, which is kind of weird, but he’s an odd fella. He’s an odd fella for sure.”
“What showed or what did I say or what did I do to show that he’s under my skin?” Holloway said. “That’s news to me. That’s funny. Nobody can really get under my skin.
“At the end of the day, if we wasn’t fighting, if we didn’t have a fight booked, I’d be kind of annoyed just because we don’t have a fight booked. But at the end of the day, we’re booked Oct. 26, I get to punch you in the face, kick you, hit you, I get to fight you. So why would I be mad about whatever he’s doing? The guy is writing checks right now that his body might not be able to cash. The greatest thing ever is we get to find out Oct. 26.”
“I’d be lying to you if I said he wasn’t good,” Holloway said. “He beat a guy [in Alexander Volkanovski] that I had three cracks at and couldn’t figure out. He went in there one time and a lot of guys are going to say [Volkanovski] was hurt and I understand but Volk felt like he was good enough to go in there and he did what did.”
“He thinks he knows something,” Holloway said. “I’ve seen him say he thinks he’s going to be the first one to put me out. If that’s what you need to get yourself to the fight, please keep telling yourself that all the way to Oct. 26. Because when we get in that octagon, that cage door closes, we get to find out.
“All this he said, she said stuff is going to go out the window, and we get to find out who’s going to be the champion after that night.”