Max Holloway calls to be removed from Featherweight rankings

The problem is kind of just that he rankers seem to be split in whether they're going to keep a person ranked in multiple divisions or not, so when Max takes what was seemingly just a one off fight at LW, I don't really blame them for not just changing everything to make him number 1 there. And it kind of makes sense considering he ended up using that LW win to cash in on a FW title shot instead, so why should they have shifted all of LW for him if his next fight was FW.



Now, in the post fight, he did mention Islam, so they COULD have made him top 5 and booked Islam vs Max, but the far more vocal matchup for Max was calling out Topuria, which was also a far more interesting fight, so the rankers weren't going to unanimously go, "All right, Max the LW. Here we go."



They could have already used his Justin fight to refocus all the Max points into LW ever since Max made the announcement to go LW permanently, but it's usually been the practice to wait for the next fight in the division to happen, so I expect Max's FW ranking to disappear when he fights next; win, lose, or draw.