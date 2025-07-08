Max Holloway calls to be removed from Featherweight rankings

He's right, if he has no intention of going back down, he should be removed
I think they removed Topuria completely from the ranks when he said he's moving up so it is a bit odd they won't do it with Max
 
I love Max, but he’s sounded nothing but sour since Ilia KO’d him.

Everyone has called for him to go to 155 for years. The fluctuation of weight and jumping between divisions really hurt the back half of his career. I know he’ll look better at LW, I hope he’s got enough in the tank to make waves.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I love Max, but he’s sounded nothing but sour since Ilia KO’d him.

Everyone has called for him to go to 155 for years. The fluctuation of weight and jumping between divisions really hurt the back half of his career. I know he’ll look better at LW, I hope he’s got enough in the tank to make waves.
I'm not sure I can understand?
He said all the good things here, no?
 
How is this being sour? Who cares what other people were calling for him to do? It's his career.
 
BMF attitude calling for his name to be removed from the FW rankings

Not a chance Conor or Jones would call for such a thing. Jones cried when they briefly put Khabib above him on the P4P
 
Who has called for max to go to lw ‘for years’?
 
Sour? Max is anything but. He even joked with a guy wearing Topuria gear at a training seminar with Korean Zombie when they were hanging out. Nothing he said here seems salty. He was congratulatory toward Topuria to the extent that he was shaking his kid and wife's hands after the finish loss. Max is all class.
 
The problem is kind of just that he rankers seem to be split in whether they're going to keep a person ranked in multiple divisions or not, so when Max takes what was seemingly just a one off fight at LW, I don't really blame them for not just changing everything to make him number 1 there. And it kind of makes sense considering he ended up using that LW win to cash in on a FW title shot instead, so why should they have shifted all of LW for him if his next fight was FW.

Now, in the post fight, he  did mention Islam, so they COULD have made him top 5 and booked Islam vs Max, but the far more vocal matchup for Max was calling out Topuria, which was also a far more interesting fight, so the rankers weren't going to unanimously go, "All right, Max the LW. Here we go."

They could have already used his Justin fight to refocus all the Max points into LW ever since Max made the announcement to go LW permanently, but it's usually been the practice to wait for the next fight in the division to happen, so I expect Max's FW ranking to disappear when he fights next; win, lose, or draw.
 
