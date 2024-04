There's no legitimate MMA hall of fame, so the point is moot. What the UFC has is the equivalent of an employee-of-the-month club, given out at the sole discretion (and preference) of the company.



In other words, the premise of this thread is flawed. It's essentially asking whether Gaethje has earned induction into the hall of fame, but the reality is that the UFC can and does induct whomever they want.