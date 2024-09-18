Media Max Holloway Believes UFC Was Protecting Ilia Topuria From Him

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
92,545
Reaction score
146,606
2148564055.jpg

Max Holloway believes that the UFC was "shelling" Ilia Topuria away from him 😳

"I believe that the UFC made me fight every other contender at 145 except for [Ilia] for a reason...

I'm gonna prove come October 26th why the UFC was shelling him away from me."

🎥 YT /… pic.twitter.com/GXuCr2znT1
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 17, 2024
Click to expand...

www.sherdog.com

Max Holloway Believes UFC Was Protecting Ilia Topuria From Him

Max Holloway believes the UFC was protecting Ilia Topuria from him and he plans to show why in their upcoming matchup.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Max Holloway believes the UFC was protecting Ilia Topuria from him and he plans to show why in their upcoming matchup.

Holloway will challenge Topuria for the featherweight title in the main event at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Topuria earned the belt with a second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 this past February. Many believe it Volkanovski’s short return timeline from a knockout loss against Islam Makhachev in October 2023 that affected his performance in that bout.

But Holloway doesn’t want to take anything away from Topuria for beating the man whom he lost to three times. However, “Blessed” believes the reason he hasn’t already faced Topuria is because the UFC was shielding the undefeated star. And the Hawaiian plans to show exactly why at UFC 308.

“A lot of people giving Ilia heat for the strength of schedule that he [Volkanovski] had. [Topuria] did what he was supposed to do. He won, plain and simple,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “He beat a guy that I had three times a [chance] to beat. And he did it, he had the shot. But I believe that UFC made me fight every other contender at [145 pounds] except for him for a reason. And we’re here now and I’m gonna prove, come Oct. 26, why UFC was [shielding] him away from me.”

Holloway seemed far removed from the title picture after his third title loss to Volkanovski in 2022. While Holloway rebounded with wins over Arnold Allen and Chan Sung Jung, it was his iconic BMF title win at lightweight against Justin Gaethje this past April that really catapulted him back to the title picture. Meanwhile, Topuria has finished five of his seven UFC wins, leaving behind the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett in his wake.



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar

Max-Holloway-def.-Justin-Gaethje-UFC-300-801.jpg
 
I don't think so, as Ilia was pretty much not an A-lister up until recent times, and even that's somewhat debatable, in terms of popularity.

If anything, Max is more of a cash cow for the company.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
2148564055.jpg



www.sherdog.com

Max Holloway Believes UFC Was Protecting Ilia Topuria From Him

Max Holloway believes the UFC was protecting Ilia Topuria from him and he plans to show why in their upcoming matchup.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Max Holloway believes the UFC was protecting Ilia Topuria from him and he plans to show why in their upcoming matchup.

Holloway will challenge Topuria for the featherweight title in the main event at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Topuria earned the belt with a second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 this past February. Many believe it Volkanovski’s short return timeline from a knockout loss against Islam Makhachev in October 2023 that affected his performance in that bout.

But Holloway doesn’t want to take anything away from Topuria for beating the man whom he lost to three times. However, “Blessed” believes the reason he hasn’t already faced Topuria is because the UFC was shielding the undefeated star. And the Hawaiian plans to show exactly why at UFC 308.

“A lot of people giving Ilia heat for the strength of schedule that he [Volkanovski] had. [Topuria] did what he was supposed to do. He won, plain and simple,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “He beat a guy that I had three times a [chance] to beat. And he did it, he had the shot. But I believe that UFC made me fight every other contender at [145 pounds] except for him for a reason. And we’re here now and I’m gonna prove, come Oct. 26, why UFC was [shielding] him away from me.”

Holloway seemed far removed from the title picture after his third title loss to Volkanovski in 2022. While Holloway rebounded with wins over Arnold Allen and Chan Sung Jung, it was his iconic BMF title win at lightweight against Justin Gaethje this past April that really catapulted him back to the title picture. Meanwhile, Topuria has finished five of his seven UFC wins, leaving behind the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett in his wake.



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar

Max-Holloway-def.-Justin-Gaethje-UFC-300-801.jpg
Click to expand...


Well he did have to fight everyone so maybe there's something to what he's saying.

If Max wins this fight the UFC should send him all the ring girls naked with a big check...throwing women at him like he was fucking Conan lol.

This fight....this fuckin fight....WAR MAX

qDUhhVx.gif
 
He’s not wrong , the ufc needed to build a challenger to fight Volkanovski , they made the mistake of matching up several possible candidates against Max and he slapped the shit out of them , the ufc wasn’t making that mistake again
 
I agree.

Max derailed contender after contender, there's no way the UFC were matching Ilia against Max without a title on the line.

There's really no denying that Max was clearing out contenders just as efficiently as Volk was.
 
What?
Max was trying to go to LW to fight for the BMF belt and win some fights to rematch Volk. Ilia was working his way up. They didn’t really have the opportunity to meet ranking wise.

Ilia earned his shot against Volk and did what Max couldn’t. I love Max but this is a dumb take.
If they were protecting him why did they put him against the guy you couldn’t beat?
Plus they are scheduled to fight? Kind of a moot point now.
 
StonedLemur said:
Well he did have to fight everyone so maybe there's something to what he's saying.

If Max wins this fight the UFC should send him all the ring girls naked with a big check...throwing women at him like he was fucking Conan lol.

This fight....this fuckin fight....WAR MAX

qDUhhVx.gif
Click to expand...
RIP Topuria

max-holloway-justin-gaethje.gif
 
Well, now it's your time Max!

Show that big town of Spain Ilia's narcissistic face-tattoo on his own chest ain't gonna cut it!

Just in case I forgot to say it...

WAR F'n Max !
 
I thought this was common knowledge after Holloway's dismantling of Kattar and Allen. That's why he took the BMF fight because the UFC didn't want him derailing anymore hype trains and he couldn't beat Volk who was champ at the time.
 
Yeah okay. They were protecting Topuria (not a crowd fav) from a crowd favorite (Max). I love Max but I question what goes on in that little noggin of his.

CTE kicking in early? All those head strikes he has received can't be good for his thinking abilities.
 
I like Max Holloway, but he is a Sherdog darling. Topuria was in no way shape or form ducking him, it's laughable to think so.

Topuria has the perfect skill set to destroy Max Holloway. And it will happen, Max will get knocked out for the first time in his career.
 
I could buy it, it's possible the ufc wanted the belt off of Volk and Topuria had a better shot than anybody else. Why let max fight him and potentially expose something Volk would capitalize on?
 
We shall see. I find Max annoying but can't deny his warrior spirit and skills; the fact he had the Justin fight won, then chose to engage like that last seconds n did what he did... that's a fighter I respect.
 
This is like if the NFL kept the Patriots or the Chiefs out of the playoffs because they've been there too often and beat too many good teams. <lmao>

Does a fighter really deserve a title shot if they can't beat Max?
 
the ufc protects all its future contenders until the championship fight. think of those contenders as investments. if the rising contender faces someone with a big name, it will usually be a favorable matchup against someone on a down slide because the net result is a higher profile for the contender. if max is still winning his fights, they’re not going to risk him derailing a contender. they’re going to match him up against well-known opponents because it will maximize the revenue he brings in.
 
Well.. Without taking credit from the beast Ilia is, he did fight a coming out of his peak Volk that was cracked hard by Islam.
 
Max gives Topuria respect in this excerpt, then correctly assesses that the UFC was keeping Topuria away from him as to not possibly kill another deserving title contender like they did with Allen when they matched him up with Holloway. Yet, some people in here are up in arms saying Max is stating Topuria was ducking him. Reading comp failure. Even Volkanovski said as much when he mentioned during interviews that he didn't want the UFC to make a Topuria/Holloway fight as he might possibly lose another title contender.

Either way, this is a high level fight. I can't wait until it happens. It isn't going to be easy, but War Max, like always.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang
Rapa
Ilia topuria vs max holloway
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
3K
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool
Black9
  • Locked
Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway - UFC 306: The Sphere - September 14th
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
Shay Brennan
Holloway vs Topuria, who wins and how?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
Gladiator24
Gladiator24

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,636
Messages
56,208,330
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top