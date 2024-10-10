Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Max vaccilates from bored to amused, to mildly irritated by Ilia's childish antics. Solid back and forth with Topuria talking a good deal of nonsense in some of the clips.
And as usual, Topuria outs himself as someone holding wolf tickets, being respectful despite the hyperbole, as it should be between two good fighters. Can't wait for the 26th.
