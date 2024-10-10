Media Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria Have Pre UFC 308 Interview Discussing Their Upcoming Fight.

Substance Abuse

Substance Abuse

Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 11, 2008
Messages
160,371
Reaction score
209,366
Max vaccilates from bored to amused, to mildly irritated by Ilia's childish antics. Solid back and forth with Topuria talking a good deal of nonsense in some of the clips.













And as usual, Topuria outs himself as someone holding wolf tickets, being respectful despite the hyperbole, as it should be between two good fighters. Can't wait for the 26th.

 
Max is about to be in the Top 2 Fights of the Year

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fd21e450d-6afd-4bf2-a277-c0a0e8481b79_498x373.gif
 
Top looking like he knows the talk will be worth nothing once he’s locked in there with Max.

Check your boots of Spanish leather at the door, little man.
 
Max is so mad you can tell Topuria is getting under that thin skin of his that is easily bloodied

images
 
I can see why Max can't handle Topuria and his brashness.

Imagine you fight someone 3 times and lose 3 times for the championship belt and someone else waltzes in and knocks that same guy out in 1 try.

He must be big mad at Topuria lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Max Holloway Believes UFC Was Protecting Ilia Topuria From Him
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
doggo
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,343
Messages
56,315,419
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top