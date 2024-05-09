Max Holloway’s Systematic Dismantling of Gaethje - Perfect Stylistic Matchup?

No one has ever faced Gaethje and come out with such little damage. There was no size discrepancy at all. Max took the shots that were predicted to KO him relatively easily. Never really got out in too much danger aside from some hard leg kicks and a brief first round knockdown. Was Justin Gaethje the perfect stylistic opponent for Max? Or can Max do that to most fighters at 155? This clinical performance by Holloway leaves me with more questions than answers.