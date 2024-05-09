Max Holloway’s Systematic Dismantling of Gaethje - Perfect Stylistic Matchup?

No one has ever faced Gaethje and come out with such little damage. There was no size discrepancy at all. Max took the shots that were predicted to KO him relatively easily. Never really got out in too much danger aside from some hard leg kicks and a brief first round knockdown. Was Justin Gaethje the perfect stylistic opponent for Max? Or can Max do that to most fighters at 155? This clinical performance by Holloway leaves me with more questions than answers.
 
Saying it was a perfect stylistic matchup takes away from the accomplishment. Max had a great night, and Justin wasn't helped by the eye pokes and the early nose damage.
 
First of all knockdown was in round 4.
Casuals were saying justin would K.O max easly while it was clear max is waay better striker and would beat shit out of justin. 80% of mma fans are people who cant even understand fighting. same people who said justin would easly beat max now says max easly beats topuria.
You could show them any striking exchange and they will not be able to tell what happend
 
First of all knockdown was in round 4.
Casuals were saying justin would K.O max easly while it was clear max is waay better striker and would beat shit out of justin. 80% of mma fans are people who cant even understand fighting. same people who said justin would easly beat max now says max easly beats topuria.
You could show them any striking exchange and they will not be able to tell what happend
Easy to say with hindsight.
 
They both are strikers and max just happened to be the better one. How does that model a stylistic matchup. Neither went for many takedowns if I recall correctly either.
 
Easy to say with hindsight.
836820-34383453.png
 
What's perfect about the stylistic matchup? It actually should have been a bad stylistic matchup because Max really isn't very good at checking leg kicks and Gaethje is one of the hardest leg kickers in the UFC. All the predictions on here were that Max would take "career changing damage".
 
We've come a long way from this being the first death in the octagon to a perfect stylistic match for the guy who was supposed to die
That was me lol. I thought Max wasn't going to be able to take the leg kicks, then get beaten up badly with the combo of Max's elite chin and Gaethje's elite power for LW.

Glad Max made it out without taking much damage and with his stock higher than ever.
 
The damage to justins nose is the biggest factor imo. Seems like he never got into a groove afterwards.
And also without sounding like a hater justins boxing looked terrible i mean downright terrible, non existent jab lots of telegraphed punches i mean he looked like a novice compared to max.
I realize justin is a brawler but ive seen him more technical in the past i have to believe the nose damage is the cause
 
