AldoStillGoat said: LOL



You can't say he ducked Max when he went and fucked up the guy who beat Max 3 times and lost none. He also beat two top ten guys to get the title shot.



Tell ya boy Max to put up the BMF belt for which Topuria is the rightful owner as when Topuria hits people they literally don't move. Click to expand...

GTFOH with this foolishness.Ilia wins the belt, immediately says there is no FW worthy of a title shot and he calls out Conor and Islam.Max sleeps Gaethje and as soon as talk of Max getting a FW title shot comes up, Ilia says he'll defend against Volk who is actually deserving of it. Everyone saw Topuria's reaction to the fight, and he wasn't smiling, not even a little bit. Whatever confidence he had in simply walking through Max just went out the window.Like I said before, if the UFC wants Max to fight Topuria, it's going to happen whether Ilia wants it or not. Dana likes Max, and he's paid his dues in the UFC. Ilia doesn't have the clout that Jones or Conor does. It is what it is.