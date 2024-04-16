Poirierfan
Cajun Couyon
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 29,395
- Reaction score
- 52,025
Incase anyone hasn't watched. Here's a little look at Max behind the scenes at UFC 300 before and after, enjoy.
Level 5000 autism, the Zuck is their leader.The anxiety of watching Zuck trying to socialize was an experience
Amen, and glory be to Saint Jon as well.Cool. Thanks for sharing
Max bless
Don't mess with something that's not broken they say, it was way better.Even Max commented on the Gladiator intro. We all miss it, even the fighters, lol.