Max and Justin's advantages heading into this fight and why it's a near pick 'em

I want to break this fight down and show you why I think it's close to a pick em... with Justin only being a slight favourite.

Max's advantages:

- chin
- cardio
- boxing
- volume
- inside fighting, better flow
- responding to pressure under fire

Justin's advantages

- stopping power
- leg kicks
- game-planning
- outside fighting
- proven success fighting larger men
 
I think Max gets hurt in this fight. Max is hit able and relies on his chin but I think Justin cracks it
 
Justin's weakness is pressure, meanwhile Max won't check a leg kick to save his life.

Justin's rightfully the favourite, but last I saw he was -250 which is just being absurd IMO. Max was +190 which was worth putting something on.
 
markg171 said:
Justin's weakness is pressure, meanwhile Max won't check a leg kick to save his life.

Justin's rightfully the favourite, but last I saw he was -250 which is just being absurd IMO. Max was +190 which was worth putting something on.
It will all come to whether Justin can implement his kicking game successfully which he probably can. That's his path to victory otherwise I think it will be a tough fight for him. His chin is not what it used to be Holloway is not the hardest hitter but he can put Justin out if he hits him enough or in the right spot. He has crazy volume, cardio and a better chin than Justin. It's a close fight on paper.
 
Watched a recent interview an justin seemed to be slurring his words more than usual. I'm not reading to much into it because he might've just been day drunk but I'll say:

Max for possibly less CTE and having the Hawaii spirit.

Justin because he's pretty much unfinishable on the feet and Max knows he can't take him down.
 
Black9 said:
I don't think Gaethje is a better boxer, he 100% has better power though.

It's 5 rounds, Max is gonna have to put an extreme pace on him and he can win.
if his pace couldn't overwhelm volk, i don't see it doing much against justin. also, increasing the pace/volume could leave him more vulnerable to justin's counters/ko power
 
Black9 said:
I don't think Gaethje is a better boxer, he 100% has better power though.

It's 5 rounds, Max is gonna have to put an extreme pace on him and he can win.
If the Gaethje that fought tony shows up he’s in trouble
 
jordangif said:
Max is a better boxer. Justin will only outbox Max if his power makes Max feel more shy to engage or if Justin debilitates his movement with leg kicks.
he doesn't need to "outbox" him neccesarily. if he gets a good shot or 2 in, it could very well be lights out for max. max's chin was reliable in 145 but he's up a weight class against the hardest hitting striker in his career so far. i am on team max for this fight but i wouldn't put my money on him, sadly.
 
I wish the odds were “pick em” like so I could bet on Justin lol
 
The whole power thing is not as important because Justin's chin has looked spotty lately so it equalizes the power/chin ratio somewhat. It's Max's leg getting chewed up by power kicks that's the problem.
 
I think the big factor is the leg kick. Max doesn't check them. He is giving it a serious go at LW though. He put on some weight. Justin isn't really hard to plan for. He has a limited but very effective skill set. I think you will know by the 2nd-3rd leg kick attempt if Max can do it or not.
 
filthybliss said:
he doesn't need to "outbox" him neccesarily. if he gets a good shot or 2 in, it could very well be lights out for max. max's chin was reliable in 145 but he's up a weight class against the hardest hitting striker in his career so far. i am on team max for this fight but i wouldn't put my money on him, sadly.
I don't know if Max's Hawain head is crackable... it's like the hawain fw Mark Hunt skull. It would have to be a knee or a kick.
 
I think it’s gonna come down to leg kicks and wether Max can handle Gaethje’s power.
 
If Max doesn't check leg kicks better than he did in the past his legs will be ruined by the third round. Gaethje isn't going to get tired with the lack of a wrestling threat, and he hits so much harder than Max. Gaethje is a rightful favorite here.
 
Max is more consistent than Gaethje. Gaethje gets into worlds of trouble at times is spectacular other times. Max has lost in battles but he never gets finished. Gaethje has problems when he can't dictate the pace Max needs to stay in his face, fatigue him and put him on the backfoot. It they fight at range Holloway gets picked apart. Whoever dictates where the fight takes place wins.
 
Latest posts

