Max and Justin's advantages heading into this fight and why it's a near pick 'em

I want to break this fight down and show you why I think it's close to a pick em... with Justin only being a slight favourite.
Max's advantages:
- chin
- cardio
- boxing
- volume
- inside fighting, better flow
- responding to pressure under fire
Justin's advantages
- stopping power
- leg kicks
- game-planning
- outside fighting
- proven success fighting larger men
