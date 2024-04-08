Max and Justin's advantages heading into this fight and why it's a near pick 'em

markg171 said: Justin's weakness is pressure, meanwhile Max won't check a leg kick to save his life.



Justin's rightfully the favourite, but last I saw he was -250 which is just being absurd IMO. Max was +190 which was worth putting something on. Click to expand...

It will all come to whether Justin can implement his kicking game successfully which he probably can. That's his path to victory otherwise I think it will be a tough fight for him. His chin is not what it used to be Holloway is not the hardest hitter but he can put Justin out if he hits him enough or in the right spot. He has crazy volume, cardio and a better chin than Justin. It's a close fight on paper.