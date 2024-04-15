Max all time great

biscuitsbrah
I think he was already an all time great before this fight, but he definitely sealed the deal now. Would being a 2 time featherweight champion put him ahead of Aldo? Or Aldo simply was way too many title defenses.
Where would you rank Max?
1-5: fedor, jones, mm, Anderson, gsp
I don’t think this is debatable. They basically have permanent spots in the top 5, and can be interchangeable.
6-8: Aldo, Khabib, DC
I also don’t think this is really up for debate… right?
Who else belongs 8-15?
Cejudo and Max belong here somewhere. Right?
