Max all time great

creating a top 15 is hard. i'd say he's the third best fw. behind aldo and volk still. great fighter and human being, its hard to scale him in the top 10 because he got beaten by the same guy in the same weightclass three times and he doesn't have thaaat many defenses to appease it. that gaejthe fight was excellent too but he really hasn't done much else in lw or any other division to put him in the top 10. he's definetely a lock for being in the top 20 or top 15 p4p though.