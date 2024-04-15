Max all time great

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Amateur Fighter
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2013
Messages
15,244
Reaction score
10,948
I think he was already an all time great before this fight, but he definitely sealed the deal now. Would being a 2 time featherweight champion put him ahead of Aldo? Or Aldo simply was way too many title defenses.

Where would you rank Max?
1-5: fedor, jones, mm, Anderson, gsp
I don’t think this is debatable. They basically have permanent spots in the top 5, and can be interchangeable.

6-8: Aldo, Khabib, DC
I also don’t think this is really up for debate… right?

Who else belongs 8-15?
Cejudo and Max belong here somewhere. Right?
 
I think if he gets back the belt and beats volk we can start having these chats
 
I hate all time great/GOAT debates, but what I do know is that he will be a legend among the people of Hawaii for a long time and dare I say he's doing what everyone hoped BJ would/could have done.
 
creating a top 15 is hard. i'd say he's the third best fw. behind aldo and volk still. great fighter and human being, its hard to scale him in the top 10 because he got beaten by the same guy in the same weightclass three times and he doesn't have thaaat many defenses to appease it. that gaejthe fight was excellent too but he really hasn't done much else in lw or any other division to put him in the top 10. he's definetely a lock for being in the top 20 or top 15 p4p though.
 
His resume is insane. Of course he is one of the all time greats.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I think he was already an all time great before this fight, but he definitely sealed the deal now. Would being a 2 time featherweight champion put him ahead of Aldo? Or Aldo simply was way too many title defenses.

Where would you rank Max?
1-5: fedor, jones, mm, Anderson, gsp
I don’t think this is debatable. They basically have permanent spots in the top 5, and can be interchangeable.

6-8: Aldo, Khabib, DC
I also don’t think this is really up for debate… right?

Who else belongs 8-15?
Cejudo and Max belong here somewhere. Right?
Click to expand...
I'd gotta put volk,couture, chuck, islam, olivera, izzy, poatan, cejudo, wandy, bj penn, matt hughes, usman, stipe, cain etc. above him.
 
boingyman said:
I hate all time great/GOAT debates, but what I do know is that he will be a legend among the people of Hawaii for a long time and dare I say he's doing what everyone hoped BJ would/could have done.
Click to expand...
BJ fought for too long that was his biggest crime along with getting into brawls with drunks. A former featherweight will never be a WW champ like BJ did or have the balls to scrap up with a lhw champ and survive all the rounds. just thinking of the potential that man radiated makes me depressed.....fuck, i wish i was old enough to see that hughes upset live
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BJJ4Tone
Volk is an all-time great
Replies
0
Views
203
BJJ4Tone
BJJ4Tone
big franklin
Media Dana White says Max Holloway is 'probably the greatest featherweight of all time' (he spittin facts)
4 5 6
Replies
113
Views
2K
mkt
mkt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,285
Messages
55,411,350
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top