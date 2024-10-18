Media Max: Alex has Fighter Of The Year in the bag already even if I beat Ilia

Is he based?
(It's originally a reference to Lil B, the Based God, and it basically came from his fans)
Yeah but what do I do with that?
(Actually its originally a reference from 4chan to mean the opposite of biased. Not used in that way much anymore but a cool bit of 4chan lingo lore).
Fuck it! I will just say he is based!?
 
Holy shit Max looks old asf

EAbXogMW4AEoyGH.jpg


Topuria by 1st round KO
 
Holy shit is that earings Max is wearing? Dude is having a mid life crisis right before our eyes as a young matador is coming full speed at him. I'm not a fortune teller but the writing is on the wall.
 
ExitLUPin said:
He was 15 years of age in that screenshot babyboi. He is 32 years old now. No shit sherlock happens to literally everyone.
Dude is cutting mad weight and looks terrible ... 32 or not.
 
Substance Abuse said:
You're engaging a moron, lol.
So he looks good to you? Does he look like a normal healthy 32 year old in that picture? It's not easy to go up in weight and then cut back down to your original weight class. It looks like this weight cut is taking a toll on him.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
So he looks good to you? Does he look like a normal healthy 32 year old in that picture? It's not easy to go up in weight and then cut back down to your original weight class. It looks like this weight cut is taking a toll on him.
Weight cutting takes a toll on almost everyone to varying degrees. Go back to focusing on earrings and making idiotic midlife crisis comments, lol.
 
If Topuria beats Max I'll have him over Pereira. That would be two title wins over the second and third greatest featherweights of all time. 2 compared to 3 but much higher quality wins than Jiri, Hill, and Khalil.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
So he looks good to you? Does he look like a normal healthy 32 year old in that picture? It's not easy to go up in weight and then cut back down to your original weight class. It looks like this weight cut is taking a toll on him.
He looks fine. Not many people are going to look great under that type of lighting. Now perhaps you are interested in him banging you so maybe you have more vested interest in the topic.
 
I don't know, Volk hasn't done much this year tbh.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Weight cutting takes a toll on almost everyone to varying degrees. Go back to focusing on earrings and making idiotic midlife crisis comments, lol.
Exactly. We were all wondering how Max would do after moving up to LW and then having to move back down. Now it’s evident he’s having a hard time. He looks old and drawn out.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
So he looks good to you? Does he look like a normal healthy 32 year old in that picture? It's not easy to go up in weight and then cut back down to your original weight class. It looks like this weight cut is taking a toll on him.
Anyone is going to look like that if they cut that much he is coming from LW now. He'll fill back out when he puts weight back on.
 
