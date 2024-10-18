Holy shit Max looks old asf
Topuria by 1st round KO
Dude is cutting mad weight and looks terrible ... 32 or not.He was 15 years of age in that screenshot babyboi. He is 32 years old now. No shit sherlock happens to literally everyone.
So he looks good to you? Does he look like a normal healthy 32 year old in that picture? It's not easy to go up in weight and then cut back down to your original weight class. It looks like this weight cut is taking a toll on him.You're engaging a moron, lol.
He looks fine. Not many people are going to look great under that type of lighting. Now perhaps you are interested in him banging you so maybe you have more vested interest in the topic.
Exactly. We were all wondering how Max would do after moving up to LW and then having to move back down. Now it's evident he's having a hard time. He looks old and drawn out.Weight cutting takes a toll on almost everyone to varying degrees. Go back to focusing on earrings and making idiotic midlife crisis comments, lol.
I'm not that type of girl
Anyone is going to look like that if they cut that much he is coming from LW now. He'll fill back out when he puts weight back on.
